In Branch 40 R.C. Legion are four framed photos donated by the late Henry Kriwokon (1920-2022), a connectopms to the most iconic Second World War photograph “Wait For Me Daddy!”
Kriwokon was a trooper with the BCRs when the iconic photo made national headlines. He is the 22nd soldier in that famous photo, memorized in a stamp and a coin. Penticton’s Henry Kriwokon was an Honoured VIP at the unveiling of that impressive statue in October 2014 in the Lower Mainland.
Kriwokon served in three Canadian Army units during the Second World War: the British Columbia Regiment, R.C. Ordnance Corps and REME, in Canada and Britain.
There is a strong Okanagan connection to that picture. The second first soldiers were Penticton men, Jack Bernard his wife and son were from Summerland. The single remaining former soldier of that famous photo is Charlie Bernhardt of Summerland,
Visit the local Legion on Brunswick Avenue and enjoy that connection.
—David B.J. Snyder