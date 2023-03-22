With signs of spring popping through the tender ground, many of us are thinking about new possibilities for ourselves. Some see this time as an opportunity to re-assess purpose and direction in life.
Why not make volunteering a part of that plan?
The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre, located at 696 Main Street, Suite 102 Penticton (Penticton United Church, The Blue Church) is eager to help you explore and discuss the various options and alternatives available.
• Do you only have an hour or two a month that you can give? Great! There is a place needing your commitment.
• Are your interests varied and you have an unclear focus where you would like to invest your energy? No problem – there are skilled staff to help you discern a direction to explore.
• Are you wanting to meet new people, but don’t know where to start?
Volunteering is a tremendous way to develop relationships.
Everyone needs purpose in their life. What better way is there to find meaning than by giving time to the organization/agency or cause that you are interested in?
Walking an animal, serving on a board, reading to young children, assisting at one of the festivals, visiting at a senior’s residence, responding on a crisis help line, or driving someone to an appointment are just a few of the various volunteer tasks open to folk willing to share time and interest.
Contact the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre (SOSVC) at 1-888-576-5661 or info@volunteercentre.info or drop into the office at 696 Main St. Unit 102.
Spring is in the air! Seek a new direction by volunteering!
Laura Turnbull board chair of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre