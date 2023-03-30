Thursday, March 30, 2023
Ignite the Arts
• “A Night of Indigenous Storytelling,” The Dream Cafe, 7 p.m., featuring Madeline Terbasket, Karen Olson, Catherine Pierre, Tracy Kim Bonneau, Levis Bent and Graham Angus, free, for festival details: ignitethearts.ca
• Reggae-inspired folk band The Rays, featuring South Okanagan musicians, Cannery Brewing Co., 6 p.m., $15, ($12 for festival pass holders)
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: Skelxap: the Confluence of Where a Tributary Joins a River, a new exhibition, Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum & Archives: Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage; Penticton: The Shaping of Place; The Hands-on Heritage Lab; Bill Pickerill Military Gallery, open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Acoustic Jam, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-in darts, 6:30 p.m.
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, Spanish conversations, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., Scottish dancers, 7-9 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Shazam: Fury of the Gods (PG, 130 minutes), for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Friday, March 31, 2023
• Ignite the Arts
• Parade to Nowhere from the Elks Lodge with Balkan Shmalkan and Innerlight Motion Fire Spinners, begins at 6 p.m., free children’s performance with Al Simmons, 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge
• Ticketed events begin: Chris Sand, 8:30 p.m., Carolyn Mark, 9:30 p.m., Hank and Lily, 10:30 p.m., Kiva MH, 11:30 p.m., Elks Lodge downstairs
• Hayley Wallis and The Bright Futures, 8:15 p.m., The Spiritual Warriors, 9:15 p.m., Parlour Panther, 10:15 p.m., Kitty and the Rooster, 11:15 p.m., Blackberry Wood, 12:15 a.m., Elk’s Lodge upstairs
• Ticket events: 3 Jack Generation hand drummers, 7:30 p.m., Saltwater Hank, 8 p.m., Mivule, 9 p.m., Digging Roots, 10 p.m., Wax Mannequin, 11 p.m., The Dream Café
For wristbands: ignitethearts.ca or drop by in person to the Penticton Art Gallery
Also:
• BCHL junior hockey playoffs, Trail Smoke Eaters at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., first game in best-of-seven quarter-final, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• KIJHL junior B hockey championship series begins, Revelstoke Grizzlies at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m., first game in best-of-seven series
• Percussiano3, presented by South Okanagan Concert Society, Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $29, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Karaoke, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close, with your host Candi, snack food available; also: Fish and Chip Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, birthday club, 11 a.m., chair stretch and strength, noon-1 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (March 31-April 6): John Wick Chapter 4 (14A, 169 minutes); Shazam: Fury of the Gods (PG, 130 minutes); 65 (PG, 93 minutes); Scream VI (14A); Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG, 134 minutes); 65 (PG, 93 minutes); Mummies (G, 88 minutes); Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG, 103 minutes) for tickets:landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
Saturday, April 1, 2023
• April Fool’s Day
Ignite the Arts:
• Paint Your Pride SOS Pride Society Meet-Up and Brunch, Penticton Art Gallery, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free to the public, all welcomed, register at: sospride.ca
• 3 Jack Generation hand drumming workshop, 3-4:30 p.m., free, Penticton Art Gallery
• In the Round: Jeff Andrew’s bluegrass jam, all musicians welcomed, noon-1:45 p.m., Daryl O’Neill, 4 p.m., The Man from Eldorado Andre Begin and cowboy poet Rolly Grimm, 5 p.m., Let’s Talk Books with Faye Arcand and Wine Country Writers Festival, 6 p.m., fire spinner Donnalee Davidson, 8 p.m. (outside), Rusty Ford, 9 p.m., Farnsworth & Co., 10:15 p.m., The Dirty Show (18 and over content), 11 p.m., Elks Hall (downstairs)
• Kid’s songwriting concert, 11:30 a.m., Justin Glibbery Quintet, 1:30 p.m., Naomi Shore, 2:30 p.m., Hayley Wallis and The Bright Futures, 3:30 p.m., Parlour Panther, 4:30 p.m., Maddie Strovold, 6 p.m., Brandon Wolfe Scott, 7 p.m., Leo D.E. Johnson, 8 p.m., Selina Martin, 9 p.m., Hush Hush Noise. 10 p.m., Blackberry Wood, 11 p.m., The Dream Café
• COVID: The Musical: We’re All in this Together, noon, Beastie, 1:15 p.m., Aidan Mayes, 2:15 p.m., In the Round: Love and the Apocalypse with Brandon, Selina, Sarah, 3:15 p.m., Adventures of Nightgirl, 4:15 p.m., In the Round Spring Cleaning: Carolyn. Corwin, Wax, Jack, Naomi, Teresa, 5:15 p.m., Maiya Robbie, 6:30 p.m., Sammy Volkov, 7:30 p.m., In the Round: Tears in My Beer: Daryl, Lucas, Beastie, Maddie, 8:30 p.m., Cannery Brewing Co.
• The Man from Eldorado Andre Begin and cowboy poet Rolly Grimm, 12:30 p.m., Chris Sand, 1:30 p.m., children’s performer Al Simmons, 2:30 p.m., Dance showcase 49.3 degrees N 123.6 degrees W and Boundless Belly Dance with Keisha McLean, 3:30 p.m., One Minute Play Festival, 6 p.m., Ten Minute Play Festival, 8 p.m., Tempest Theatre
• De-Mistifying Djing with Lady of the Mist, noon, Electronic Petting Zoo with the Cavernous, 2:30 p.m., Kiva MH, 4:30 p.m., Half/Asian and the Army the CODA, 5:30 p.m., Bear Naked Noise, 6:30 p.m., Hank & Lily, 7:30 p.m., The Cavernous, 8:30 p.m., Wax Mannequin, 9:30 p.m., HARDBALL, 10:30 p.m., EDM Showcase Quantum Twitch, 11:30 p.m.-2:45 a.m., Brit Bar, 67 Nanaimo Ave. E.
• Contact dance workshop with Olivia Shaffer and Diego Romero, 11 a.m., Sharing Songs and Stories with Mivule, 1 p.m., Hujune, 2 p.m., Jeff Andrew, 3 p.m., Saltwater Hank, 4 p.m., Sarah Noni, 5 p.m., Kitty and the Rooster, 6 p.m., Lucas Penner, 7 p.m., Loon Town, 8:30 p.m., The Melawmen Collective, 9:30 p.m., Jack Garton, 10:30 p.m., Babyface Brass, 11:30 p.m., Balkan Shmalkan, 12:30 a.m., Elk’s Lodge upstairs
• Exhibition Opening: The Strange Beauty of Everyday Objects by Kathryn Gibson and Jacinta Ferrari, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 1-3 p.m., exhibition runs until May 27
Also:
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, Orchestral Rock Odyssey featuring The Gary Cable Project and the Spectrum Singers, the Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: okanagansymphony.com
• BCHL junior hockey playoffs, Trail Smoke Eaters at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., second game in best-of-seven quarter-final, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• KIJHL junior B hockey championship series, Revelstoke Grizzlies at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m., second game in best-of-seven series
• Meat draw, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2-3:45 p.m.
• Burgers and fries, Penticton Eagles Lodge, noon-4 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Live from the Met: Falstaff (Verdi), Italian, Landmark Cinemas, 9:30 a.m., for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Kyle Anderson, live music, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 5 p.m., baron of beef with salad and all the fixings, $15, tickets from the bar, meat draw, 2-4 p.m.
• Music bingo, Oliver Seniors Centre, 4:30 p.m., $20, includes dinner and cards, visit: oliverseniorcenter.com/events
• Penticton Seniors Centre activities, chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ line dancing, 11 a.m.
Sunday, April 2, 2023
Ignite the Arts, final day
• Sunday morning Elvis! Jack Garton and Sammy Volkov, noon, Sammy Volkov, 1 p.m., In the round: Aidan, Lucas, Melody and Kayla, 2 p.m., Corwin Fox, 3 p.m., Passion Fruits: Peach Gravy Theatre, 4 p.m., Tempest Theatre
• Karaoke, The Brit Bar, 7 p.m.-close
• Heather Sparks and Suali Lopez, artist talk, 1 p.m., History of Oaxaca, Sarah Fahey artist talk, 2 p.m., RAD on the Rez, Levi Bent, artist talk, 3 p.m., Penticton Art Gallery, free
• Rusty Ford, 4 p.m., In the Round: The Ridiculous Jam, 5 p.m., the Elks Lodge (downstairs)
• Balkan Shmalkan line dance workshop, 11:45 a.m., Jeremy Head, 1 p.m., Babyface Brass, 2 p.m., Hush Hush Noise, 3 p.m., Freshwater Jukebox, 5 p.m., Selina Martin, 4 p.m., Elk’s upstairs
• In the Round: John Prine songs with Jeff, Danielle, Lucas, Maiya, Craig, noon, Sarah Noni, 1 p.m., Carolyn Mark, 2 p.m., Jack Garton, 3 p.m., Chris Sand “The Sandman”, 4 p.m., children’s performer Al Simmons, 5 p.m., The Dream Café
• Stella Raw, noon, Kansas Iee, 1 p.m., Half/Asian and Amy the CODA, 2 p.m., Leo D.E. Johnson, 3 p.m., Daryl O’Neill, 4 p.m., Tandem Yam, 5 p.m., Cannery Brewing Co.
• Two Crows for Comfort, live music, Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
Also:
• 6th annual True Penticton Tourism Expo, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free, discover new adventures and reacquaint yourself with all of the amazing activities happening in and around Penticton
• Meat draw, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 1:30-3 p.m., proceeds to local charity, multiple chances to win
• Breakfast with the Elks, 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m., meat draw, 1-3:45 p.m., Elks Lodge (downstairs)
Monday April 3, 2023
• Schools reopen today following Spring Break
• Penticton City Council meets, committee of the whole, 10 a.m., regular business, 10:30 a.m., City Hall, open to the public or watch live at: penticton.ca (note: this meeting is rescheduled from April 4)
• Summerland Council meets, regular meeting, Municipal Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view the meeting visit: summerland.civicweb.net/portal/
• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Ashnola Building lecture theatre, by donation with proceeds to students in need, tonight: guest speaker Wes Peterson
• Hawksley Workman, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $45, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Pub Dart League, various service clubs and pubs, 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Centre activities, Scrabble, 10 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
• Brown Bag Lunch Series, Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, 785 Main Street, noon-1 p.m., admission by suggested $2 donation, coffee and tea provided, this week: Summer Camp Stories with Rika Ruebsaat and Jon Bartlett
• Dawn Pembreton, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Seniors Centre activities, chair yoga, 10 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., partner bridge, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
• Special sneak preview: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG, 92 minutes); Landmark Cinemas, 4:15 and 6:45 p.m., for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Penticton Seniors Centre activities, chair yoga, 9 a.m., cribbage, 1 p.m.
