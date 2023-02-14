Summerland Health Care Auxiliary generously donated $10,000 to Pathways for its Life Over the Influence group program. This group is to educate, assist and support individuals who have been negatively affected by someone else's substance use and mental health issues (usually a partner or family member). There is no fee for this group. For more information please contact Pathways at 250-492-0400. From left, Renee LeBleu, Indigenous community support worker/group facilitator at Pathways; Shannon Toop, Summerland Health Care Auxiliary and Tammy Semple, youth and family case manager/group facilitator at Pathways.
Support for Life Over the Influence program
- Special to The Herald
