Residents of Penticton, and by extension the Okanagan Valley, have always relied upon community relationships to exist in this area.
Starting with the First People in the area, the Okanagan/s’yilx people exist and thrive through their community ties. In the past, just as today, family connections were essential as the community worked together on winter chores like making spear and arrow tips, weaving tule mats, and make clothing as described in the children’s book “Neekna and Chemai” by Dr. Jeanette Armstrong OC. The story describes the two friends and their life through the Okanagan Valley seasons before European contact.
In the past the Okanagan/s’yilx families living in the area we know of as Penticton, or more accurately snpintktn in the Okanagan language, may have had an easier time making a living. It was known as a place where families could live here all year long. Of course, there were opportunities to move to different locations in the traditional territory to meet other families and strengthen community ties.
As Europeans settled in the area, befriending your neighbours was key for survival. When Irishman Tom Ellis settled in the Okanagan Valley in 1967, he relied on the Okanagan/s’yilx people to build his cattle empire. The cowboys working on the ranch were Okanagan/s’yilx. Oral history accounts describe Ellis raising a family with an Okanagan woman. Her knowledge of the local ecosystem and methods to gather and preserve food would have been crucial for their year-round survival.
As more Europeans settled in the area, the seeds of Penticton townsite were sown. Many businesses were based on what we know today as Front Street because it was close to where the S.S. Aberdeen docked. Launched in May 1893, the steamship was the first on Okanagan Lake, and connected communities along its shores, when road were typically dirt tracks for horses.
Established in 1908, the residents of Penticton worked together to put in an electrical plant, roads, boardwalks, and even a fire response system — for a time, a large hanging circular saw blade with a sledge hammer was the alarm system; a horse drawn wagon carrying a water tank was the ‘fire truck’.
During the Depression, sawmill owner Hugh Leir employed his workers to help build a large house for his wife, Joyce and their 11 children.
Built on a 10-acre property, the house can be seen on Duncan Ave. today, a tribute to a businessman’s commitment to his community.
Following the Second World War, the community joined forces in opposition to the current council’s preference, and raised funds to build a “living memorial” to honour the memory of those killed during the war. Memorial Arena is a testament to Penticton resident’s united efforts.
These are just a few examples of how the bonds between people built our community. The shared desires to survive, thrive, and honour the dead brought neighbours together. Focusing on our commonalities and empathizing with our differences.
Positive relationships are important for a thriving community. Connecting with the next-door neighbour becomes more challenging as we spend more time online. Community structure and planning impacts the strength of our relationships.
Places to slow down and encounter our neighbours are helpful, whether we are walking with the kids or the dog, riding a bike, meandering through the Farmers’ Market, sitting on a porch or chatting over a fence.
—
Chandra Wong is a Penticton resident of 15 years. She writes about community informed by her work at the Penticton Museum & Archives. Her writing does not reflect the views of the museum nor the City of Penticton.