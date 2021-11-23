Auxiliary and Gift Shop step up to the plate
Great news!
As shared last month, space has been allocated on the second floor of the Penticton Regional Hospital for the implementation and ongoing operations of the first centralized Clinical Research Unit in the Penticton Regional Hospital.
This investment opens the door for clinical trials to be held in Penticton. We are delighted to share that the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary and the Penticton Regional Gift Shop have stepped up to the plate to fund the $150,000 capital costs for the renovations and equipment!
$100,000 from the Auxiliary and $50,000 from the Gift Shop is an incredible investment in clinical trials, research and creating better patient outcomes.
When asked why the Auxiliary chose to support the Clinical Research Unit, Heather Palberg, President of the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary said: “The Penticton Hospital Auxiliary is proud to be at the forefront of supporting research and quality improvements. We recognize the enormous impacts this investment will bring and we are excited to invest in advancing positive outcomes for our community while attracting top talent to our region.”
Star Supporters
A special thank you to the Edina Chapter #33 Order of the Eastern Star for their recent $10,000 donation.
What a delight to meet Secretary Jean Bilozir, her daughter Sheena Dannessa (who is the current Worthy Matron), and Marjorie Pettigrew (Past Grand Matron).
The donation is in support of oncology and in celebration of the past services of Marjorie Pettigrew.
Thrift Store Expansion Champions
A special thank you to the Penticton and District Hospice Society for their generous $5,000 donation towards the South Okanagan Hospital Care Auxiliary (SOHCA) Thrift Store expansion in Oliver.
Under the leadership of their board chair, Ruth Sawyer, this donation is a powerful illustration of how the South Okanagan Similkameen Community is strengthened through connections and compassion.
Board chair Sawyer’s message to the volunteers at SOHCA driving forward this expansion is: “Wishing you every success with your fundraising campaign for your new and expanded Oliver Thrift Store.”
Also supporting the SOHCA, is the Penticton & District Stamp Club. Making a second donation to the expansion of the Oliver Thrift Store, a $4,500 cheque was presented to the Foundation by Jim Wild, President of the Penticton & District Stamp Club and Harv Baessler, treasurer of the Stamp Club.
Do you have any stamp material you would like to donate? If so, please call Harv at 250-492-4301; he would love to hear from you.
Meet our Board Director…. Ramesh!
Ramesh Rikhi is a successful orchardist, developer, and businessman. He joined the SOS Medical Foundation Board of Directors in 2020.
With a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science Masters degree, Ramesh brings a pragmatic and informed perspective to the Board. He is the owner of a real estate development business which was started in 1976. The business is involved in land development, the construction of single and multi-family homes, and light commercial construction.
An orchardist since 1978, Ramesh currently farms 30 acres of cherries, peaches and apples. His governance experience includes 14 years as a council member of the Real Estate Council of British Columbia, 17 years as a board member of Valley First Credit Union, and a term as a councillor on Summerland and District Municipal Council.
Sally Ginter is the Chief Executive Officer of the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation. If you would like to donate, you may do so online at sosmedicalfoundation.com, or call 250-492-9027, or send your donation via mail to SOSMF, 550 Carmi Avenue, Penticton, B.C. V2A 3G6