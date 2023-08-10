A new form of radiology at Kelowna General Hospital offers minimally invasive procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of a host of different medical conditions, health officials say.
The new interventional radiology suite replaces equipment dating back to 2009 and helps doctors treat, amongst others, blood clots, cancers, internal bleeding, and kidney disease.
“Interventional radiology is a transformative medical discipline that merges cutting-edge imaging technology with minimally invasive procedures, empowering physicians to precisely target and treat disease with unparalleled precision and effectiveness,’’ Dr. Kevin Breckner of Interior Health said in a release.
“Advancements in IR have significantly reduced risk, pain, recovery, and the use of general anesthesia, while also providing a less expensive option to surgery or other alternatives,’’ he said.
Compared to a decade ago, the new equipment also means more procedures can be performed on an out-patient basis.
The equipment cost nearly $10 million, with local taxpayers covering $1.8 million, the province providing $3.1 million, and the KGH Foundation covering the rest.