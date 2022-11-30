By Chris Stabler
Special to The Herald
Niagara Falls — and more specifically our Horseshoe Falls (Canada stamp 1935) — are a spectacular Canadian icon and in all seasons are beautiful. Plus, they’ve made for great stamp illustrations over the decades.
For summer tourists, the falls are resplendent with floral displays and a huge floral clock (Canada 2003). Nocturnal floodlights highlight the falls in rainbow colours (Canada 2009).
The Seagram/Minolta Tower offers a great elevated view and the Maid of the Mist riverboat takes the visitor up to the base of the falls and over the swirl pools. Winter’s halftones are brooding in the mist and edgy with sunshine reflecting off the layers of ice built up on the railings.
American artist Edwin Church captures a moody scene (USA 1998). This is an Ice Age relic – classed a cataract (from whence the eye disease name is derived) that drains the headwaters of all the Great Lakes (except Ontario), plunging 168,000 cubic metres of water over the 50-metre precipice of the Niagara Escarpment.
The falls have been eroding the edge back up the valley for millennia. The water was “turned off” at one point to allow reinforcement of that edge. The 725-kilometre Escarpment travels to Georgian Bay – a fault line from glacial melting rebound.
The lee side shelters the farmland below, providing ideal viticulture conditions. Niagara is a world-class wine producer (Canada 2006). Sadly, its sale is forbidden in B.C.
Childhood memories of Holling C. Holling’s book “Paddle to the Sea” evokes images of the carved wooden figure in the tiny canoe plunging over the falls. Many have attempted the trip – a few have even survived!
Of course, the falls are a formidable barrier to shipping.
It was William Hamilton Merritt who first proposed a canal and five years later in 1829 the first ship passed from Lake Ontario to Lake Erie This amazing engineer was honoured on a Canadian stamp in 1974 and the B.C. city of Merritt is named after him.
The city of Welland, Ont., is home to many of the eight locks of the aptly named Welland Canal. Wider, deeper and with a bypass, there are now fewer drawbridge disruptions.
Although both Niagara Falls and Welland have pre-cancel stamps, the latter was formerly known as “Brown’s Nurseries.” Deveney’s stamp shop in Penticton has a great copy on offer!
The area is also rich in history being the site of the Battle of Queenston Heights during which General Isaac Brock (Canada 1969 and 2012) trounced the Americans, saving “Canada” during the War of 1812.
Savour all of this over a glass of Niagara wine.