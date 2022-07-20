Okanagan fruits are finally ripening up the marketplace. Cherries are coming on strong, with apricots following suit.
In my backyard, the raspberries have never been better, deeply red and juicy. I’ve been picking them on a daily basis, enjoying them straight from the canes or as a breakfast feast with some yogurt.
The roadside stands and u-pick farms are just getting started. At Covert Farms they’re currently offering u-pick blueberries and raspberries, and they’ll have another batch of strawberries ready in three weeks. Keenan’s in Kaleden started their u-pick cherries this past weekend. Boasting the “best cherries in the Okanagan,” the 50-year-old, family-owned farmstead and orchard have signage on the highway and roadside to direct you.
U-pick starts at 8:30 a.m. daily.
CC Orchards on Naramata Road have also opened their doors for u-pick cherries. The three-acre cherry orchard, with trees ranging in age from two to 100 years old, is home to seven different varieties of cherries: Stella, Lambert, Rainier, Van, Lapins, Sweetheart and Bing.
Owner Joseph Ciaramella, known as “Farmer Joe” conducts his u-pick experience a little differently. Any would-be pickers are first suited up with an orchard picker’s harness and bucket, before a brief training course on the proper way to pick. And it’s recommended that you reserve a spot before you head out, ccorchards.com As with every u-pick experience, you only pay for what you pick, and prices vary.
For the u-pick-it-for-me set, LocalMotive at Penticton’s Apple Plaza, are bringing in plump certified-organic apricots from an Osoyoos orchard. Called Scott’s Cots, they’re touted as, “mind-blowing juicy orbs of golden delight, bursting with flavour.” What more could you ask for?
And many stalls at the Penticton Farmers' Market are brimming with freshly picked berries, cherries and other orchard fruit.
I find simple is best when enjoying summer fruits. A bowl of berries or cherries straight from the fridge — served alone or with a dollop of yogurt or vanilla ice cream — is summer in a bowl. If the fruit is too ripe, I like to blend it into a smoothie or a cocktail — fruit margaritas are delicious.
An unforgettable appetizer I enjoyed last summer was an apricot half, topped with a creamy blue cheese, and warmed slightly just before serving. Simple yet elegant, and so flavourful with the blue cheese adding a delicate salty note to the juicy apricot.
If any dessert is in order, I like to make a cherry or apricot clafouti, a French country recipe that consists of a pancake batter poured over fruit and baked in the oven. It makes a great breakfast or dessert course. Another elegant fruit course is an uncanny combination that incorporates both cheese and salt, and one I serve often in the summer — watermelon with goat cheese. I know it’s not an orchard fruit but watermelon is essential in summer and they’re readily available — I can’t resist.
The dish is both refreshing and tasty. Set nice triangles of watermelon on dessert plates, dot with goat cheese, or feta, and drizzle with some fruity olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt flakes – voila!
In summer, life is indeed a bowl of cherries, or apricots or blueberries or... you get the picture.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.