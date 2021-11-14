An drop-in day of play and activities at Rowcliffe Park on Sunday will wrap up a week of activities marking World Diabetes Day.
People are encouraged to visit UBC Okanagan professor Mary Jung’s Small Steps team at Rowcliffe Park in downtown Kelowna, between 11 am and 3 pm to join in free beginner exercise classes and earn prizes.
Jung, a researcher who leads the Small Steps for Big Changes diabetes prevention program, has organized a number of events that have taken place through the week.
Sunday is World Diabetes Day.
To register for Sunday’s event, visit smallsteps.ok.ubc.ca.