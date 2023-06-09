I don’t normally get involved with what I see as inappropriate between owners and their dog, but today was a wild ride into confusion that was felt by many bystanders and should,
I feel, be addressed.
We all cringe when we see Animal Control driving around town looking for us owners sneaking a quick off-leash play, a run in the park or swimming at the beach, but there is a reason for that truck driving around town and for the very first time I was hoping to see it this morning.
I was sitting with a friend at the beach near the marina, sipping on a coffee and letting the warmth of the summer sun soak in and feel the calm serenity that it seems to bring.
As I watched the waters lap the shore, I noticed a young deer, probably a yearling, walking along the beach in front of me. It followed the shore and actually seemed to want to go into the water. It wanted to get somewhere, but wasn’t sure how to get there. It was lost and confused and I felt for the poor girl.
Others around me seemed to feel the same way and tried their best to stay out of her way as she jogged and dodged along the shore, then jumped the rocks and trotted into the park.
Those with children put themselves between them and their kids, those with dogs stopped and placed the dogs beside them, tried to settle the dogs and moved closer to trees to show the young girl she was free to go where she needed to be and to not feel inhibited.
I was impressed with the crowd’s response, and really liked how they seemed to feel empathy for the confused deer. She seemed to be going in a bit of a circle in the middle of the park, not sure where to go next.
And then chaos began.
A dog owner stood out in the middle of the park along with the deer and did not try to respect the animal. It was when she reached down and unleashed the dog I took a deep breath of surprise at what was happening.
At first I felt it must be that the dog was
getting confused or tangled and the owner needed to straighten things out. Having a frightened dog on a leash can be a challenge if they get themselves twisted up.
But, that was not the intent. Within moments the woman’s hand went up and she directed the dog to chase the deer. Which is exactly what the dog did. As the dog ran back to her after initially chasing the deer, she signalled again for the dog to continue chasing the deer until it ran out of the park.
The people around all stood still. Not a sound, no response, just disbelief.
I don’t think the woman realized the danger she had put everybody in, including her dog. The frightened deer could have turned and attacked her dog, herself or the multitude of people standing and patiently waiting for the young deer to choose a direction.
Patience is a virtue here. For safety and sanity, don’t send a dog after deer.
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. To contact the writer: cakcanada@gmail.com