Summer dreaming is different for me and my dog.
I love camping and hiking the hills around the area, but I have to admit that the water attracts me more often any time of the day and in any kind of summer weather, blustery or hot.
For dogs, I think most of them have the same sentiments. For some breeds, swimming and fetching might not be their forte, but they usually still like to get their feet wet, enjoy the cool water and have a bit of a play. No use forcing a dog to enjoy the water the way you think they should, let them be themselves and approach it their way.
For Lucy, she was part lab and loved being in the water. When I introduced a life jacket to her, she was in heaven. Now she could just go out in the water and float, enjoying herself and at the same time offer people a tow if they needed it. Just grab her tail and she would take you to shore, drop you off and go right back out.
Pearl has little feet. Although she likes the water, when she swims she has to work at it. Most Heelers are not water dogs and see going in the water as a way to cool off or to get a drink, but not as recreation. Pearl learned from Lucy that being in the water is a wonderful way to spend the summer, especially after she got her own life jacket.
Pearl transformed from a hard working struggling heeler to play and fetch in the water, to a little motorboat that could go all day if we let her. She will ride a current if necessary, roll with the waves, and not worry about being able to get the ball, no matter what the obstacle. I was happy the dogs had life jackets, but was never so relieved to have one on Pearl until our encounter with a territorial beaver.
We were playing with the ball by the marina with Pearl. It had become a daily ritual because she had a sports injury and swimming was the best thing to help her recoup. After one throw of the ball, and pearl was chasing it, a large splash happened between her and the shore. We had not realized what had caused the splash, but we didn’t waste any time and called her to the dock, grabbed her life jacket by the handle and quickly pulled her out of the water.
Moments later a large beaver came close, and again slapped his tail in a territorial gesture that these waters belonged to him. We were happy to concede and give him his space.
Beaver can drown dogs and have been known to do it, especially if their territory is being invaded. I was pleased we had the time and an opportunity to keep the dog safe. A life jacket for my dog has an entirely new meaning for me after that day.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton.
To contact the writer: cakcanada@gmail.com