Give several cooks the same ingredients to make a dish and the end results will be decidedly different.
Some will have too much salt, others not enough, some will fall flat and others will be pitch perfect.
Food at its most basic is to nourish us, to provide fuel to carry on. But at the other end of the spectrum, ingredients in the hands of a talented cook can become a transformative experience.
Such is the case at Popolo, the new casual eatery in Oliver. At the helm is chef and owner Steeve Raye, no stranger to transforming ingredients. Raised in the restaurant industry, his first job was washing dishes in his father’s Paris restaurant off the Champs-Elysees at age 14.
In just over two decades, he has accumulated a wealth of cooking experience in the kitchens of Michelin-starred chefs and other masters of their craft from France and Belgium to London. He has co-owned four restaurants in Vancouver — including cooking alongside his father Alain at Le Regalade, acclaimed for its hearty French bistro fare — and has commandeered many stations, including kitchen manager.
Seeking a change from the big city stresses of Vancouver, Raye found out through his father, that the Oliver space was up for lease. Making the move only knowing a few people in the area, Raye opened Popolo, his first solo venture, on New Year’s eve. Popolo means people in Italian and the brightly renovated 40-seat space, in a former church, welcomes the congregation.
The accessible menu at lunch and dinner is a distillation of his vast knowledge and experience of ingredients and how to cook them. At its heart are seven pasta dishes —“people like pasta”, says Raye — freshly made on-site, along with a daily soup, appetizers and desserts, including gelato.
I don’t often order pasta in a restaurant, as I equate it as something I can cook at home. But, when I see spaghetti con aglio e olio, I have to have it. It conjures up travel memories of the Amalfi coast where I was introduced to the dish, and its beauty lies in its simplicity: noodles, toasted bits of garlic, and chilie and olive oil. Raye takes the comforting carb one step further.
Cooked to order to a perfect al dente, he adds in extra layers of deliciousness to the classic recipe with anchovies, lemon and toasted breadcrumbs. All the ingredients were in balance, elegant through its restraint, pure seduction on the palate. The pappardelle, again cooked perfectly al dente, was tossed in a bold and rich Bolognese with shavings of Parmesan adding a sharp, salty note.
This is thoughtful and confident cooking, the kind that makes you sit up and pay attention. In fact, I may never cook pasta at home again. Other dishes are boldly flavoured in keeping with the cold weather — carbonara, spaghetti and meatballs, all’amatriciana — and as the seasons unfold — and Raye makes connections with our region’s farmers — dishes will see a lighter touch.
The salad course in many restaurants is more of an afterthought; hastily overdressed and often otherwise abused, but not here. The only salad on Popolo’s menu is a tangle of bright green arugula, lightly dressed in a simple vinaigrette but with many surprises tossed throughout: tiny cubes of pickled beets, carrots and sunchokes for colour, texture and tang, thinly sliced red onion, thin slices of fresh apple and radishes, and candied walnuts for extra crunch and a hit of sweetness.
His best-selling appetizer is a simple and rich dish of smooth chicken liver pate, served with baguette and vin Amite Winery’s gamay noir jelly. His wine list, by the glass and bottle, is a tidy list of Oliver and Osoyoos picks, a kind of who’s-who of people he is quickly meeting in the area.
“Cooking gives me the most pleasure,” he admits, “it is my purpose.” From his open kitchen, Raye comes out when he can, to greet customers and create a welcoming ambiance. He wants his place to be casual but with a level of care, meaning informed service but not stuffy.
Still working 18 to 20 hours a day, Raye is working on building his team, choosing those that will provide a positive experience for his customers. “I want to make the customer happy,” he explains, “and make food that tastes good.”
Popolo is located at 522 Fairview Road in Oliver. Visit: popolocafe.com. The restaurant is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and traveller, goes in search of the delectable.