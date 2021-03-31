Desiree Franz now spends her Sunday afternoons with a picket sign on Main Street, protesting the cancellation of funding to Pathways.
In three weeks, the group has grown from 20 peaceful-and-masked demonstrators to this past Sunday when there were as many as 40 out at one time.
“People who are marginalized because of addictions or who are homeless never get a say,” Franz told The Herald as motorists honked their horns.
“They never have a say. They are expected to take the crumbs that they’re given and be happy with that. It’s nice to see people standing up and saying, ‘No, this isn’t right, give people a choice.”
Franz, one of several locals who came up with the idea, said rallies will be held Sundays from 1-3 p.m. outside Pathways for as long as it takes.
The group of supporters is now selling tee-shirts for $30 with all proceeds to Pathways.
Franz disagrees with Interior Health’s press release that promises a “seamless transition” for clients who will have their files moved to IH.
“It’s never a seamless transition when you’re in recovery and Interior Health isn’t taking accountability. Pathways has been here a long time and a lot of people who have addiction issues have struggled with trust in the medical system. IH is taking away a choice to people who don’t get a lot of choices.
“I agree with medicalized approach to addictions, it’s time our medical system grasps that concept, but they can’t do it in a way that will throw everybody off who accesses services from Pathways.”