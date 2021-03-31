We're not gonna take it

These peaceful protesters were just two of the 40 who rallied outside Pathways Addiction Resource Centre, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Rallies will continue weekly on Sundays from 1-3 p.m.

Desiree Franz now spends her Sunday afternoons with a picket sign on Main Street, protesting the cancellation of funding to Pathways.

In three weeks, the group has grown from 20 peaceful-and-masked demonstrators to this past Sunday when there were as many as 40 out at one time.

“People who are marginalized because of addictions or who are homeless never get a say,” Franz told The Herald as motorists honked their horns.

“They never have a say. They are expected to take the crumbs that they’re given and be happy with that. It’s nice to see people standing up and saying, ‘No, this isn’t right, give people a choice.”

Franz, one of several locals who came up with the idea, said rallies will be held Sundays from 1-3 p.m. outside Pathways for as long as it takes.

The group of supporters is now selling tee-shirts for $30 with all proceeds to Pathways.

Franz disagrees with Interior Health’s press release that promises a “seamless transition” for clients who will have their files moved to IH.

“It’s never a seamless transition when you’re in recovery and Interior Health isn’t taking accountability. Pathways has been here a long time and a lot of people who have addiction issues have struggled with trust in the medical system. IH is taking away a choice to people who don’t get a lot of choices.

“I agree with medicalized approach to addictions, it’s time our medical system grasps that concept, but they can’t do it in a way that will throw everybody off who accesses services from Pathways.”