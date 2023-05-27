This weekend is Pentecost Sunday, the day the church celebrates the gift of the Holy Spirit to the faithful disciples gathered in Jerusalem.
The result of this historical moment was staggering; it was the church’s birth. Those who had been afraid, anxious, and very uneasy because of the political and religious situation were locked away in an upper room holding a prayer meeting.
Enter the Holy Spirit, and suddenly this group came alive into a remarkable movement later called the Christians, who spread throughout the Roman Empire and far beyond sharing the good news of Jesus.
We celebrate Christmas and Easter; however, the church seems to lack the same enthusiasm and excitement about Pentecost, no eggs or early sunrise service, no gifts under the tree, no easy-to-remember hymns and TV Pentecostal specials.
This has always surprised me as without this supernova event of profound explosive power, the church would not have streamed out of Jerusalem, out of the small country of its birth.
Israel is about the size of Vancouver Island, yet the church entered the world’s stage from this location. Perhaps we should fill our churches with colourful balloons and streamers and serve ice cream cake with red and orange flames; all the kids in the church would love it, and, I’m sure, the adults.
Could we have forgotten that the power that drives the Christian life is the third member of the Holy Trinity, the third person, God the Holy Spirit?
The church has many names. I like the “field” or “garden” that signifies growth, cultivation, and fruitfulness.
Believers are seen as plants, and God as the gardener, tending to their spiritual growth and nurturing them to bear spiritual fruit, watered by the Spirit.
Or the “vine and branches,” the church is likened to a vine, and individual believers are the branches. This image emphasizes the vital connection, highlighting the importance of growing spiritually. I like to think of the Holy Spirit as the sap that connects the vine to the branch and brings that life to our faith.
And finally, the “pilgrimage” or “journey” and the concept of pilgrims or sojourners emphasize the church’s spiritual journey toward the ultimate destination. This metaphor underscores the importance of perseverance, growth, and transformation.
The Holy Spirit gives us the strength to persevere, the courage to grow, and the transforming presence to bring change. I encourage you this weekend to remember the great gift of the Spirit to the church at Pentecost.
I like what the late Charles Stanley wrote, “Pentecost teaches us that the Holy Spirit is not a distant force but a personal and intimate presence in our lives. He empowers us, guides us, and fills us with His love, enabling us to live as true disciples of Christ.”
Happy Birthday to the 2.38 billion people who practice some form of Christianity globally, one-third of the world’s total population; now that’s a lot of ice cream cake!
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.