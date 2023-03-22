The curator-director of the Penticton Art Gallery doesn’t believe there’s any reason the city of Penticton can’t become the must-visit destination every spring for music and arts lovers across the Okanagan and all of British Columbia.
Paul Crawford is busy preparing for the second annual Ignite the Arts, a 10-day celebration of arts, music and culture that kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, April 2 at venues across the city.
The festival features live concerts, art walks and displays, creative children’s art camps, youth song and writing camps, art installations and Indgenous storytelling.
The Ignite Community Week offers daily events between March 24-30. The official Ignite Festival Weekend wraps up the arts festival weekend from March 31 to April 2.
There will be a wide range of live performances, workshops and activities throughout the downtown core, taking advantage of existing indoor spaces, said Crawford.
Venues such as the iconic Dream Café, intimate Tempest Theatre, Elks Lodge hall, Cannery Brewing and Brit Bar will play host to a wide range of performances and concerts throughout the weekend, allowing festival goers to cruise between venues and experience incredible music and art, while soaking in the vibrant community atmosphere of downtown Penticton, said Crawford.
The festival also offers a wide range of community programming, including numerous free events, workshops and educational programs.
There will be more than 50 musical acts, from folk and rock to reggae, electronica and hiphop, with a dose of programming for children.
Each location will feature revolving musical acts, with each group, band and artist performing at least twice over the course of the weekend to guarantee guests will have the chance to see all their favourite entertainers.
“Our first year, last year, was amazing,” said Crawford. “People have been talking about it across the province. We’re getting a lot of people confirming they will be travelling across the province to come here again this year.
“A beautiful thing and big reason why we chose this time of year is it’s spring break and we realize that people are always looking for something to do and places to go over spring break. We wanted to create a signature new event here in Penticton that would be a tourist draw and economic engine. It would also be a validation of our incredibly rich and diverse cultural communities.”
Organizers are confident Ignite the Arts can become one of the most popular small city arts, music and cultural events anywhere in B.C. for many years to come, he said.
“This whole thing was sort of built on the idea of being able to create a popular event built on arts and culture and to celebrate the best of what we have here in Penticton,” he said. “We also want to introduce our arts community to artists and musicians across the province and far beyond.”
Crawford said the idea for Ignite the Arts came from a similar concept in the small town of Wells, B.C., which attracted thousands each year to an arts and music festival he helped create and promote for 17 years before moving to Penticton.
Offering a wide variety of programming is essential. Not everyone enjoys the same kind of art or music and variety remains the spice of life for festivals like this, he said.
“We realize it’s going to take a few years to build that kind of community, especially after COVID, when people became isolated and disconnected from each other, but it certainly seems apparent that people are wanting that kind of experience again,” he said. “People want to come to have an experience, rather than who’s in the lineup.”
Crawford said ticket sales have been solid for numerous concerts, noting many people who have purchased tickets are from cities and towns far away from Penticton.
“We’re hoping this festival will help establish Penticton as the arts and culture capital of British Columbia,” he said. “We think we have all the tools to certainly make that happen.”
Day and weekend passes will also be available. Anyone with financial difficulties who would like to attend, can contact Crawford at the art gallery.
“If there are financial burdens or have barriers to entry, if people really want to be here and be an active participant, they can reach out to me and we can get them volunteering or being actively engaged. We will be happy to make that happen.”
For tickets, a complete schedule of events or more information visit the website at: ignitethearts.ca. They can also call the Penticton Art Gallery at 250-493-2928.
Tickets for the festival are $125 for the final weekend, which includes a $15 voucher to spend on artist merchandise or at local venues. Many of the events in the first week are free, including Saturday’s Art Walk and Friday night’s Parade for No Reason which begins at 5 p.m. from the art gallery.
Youth tickets are $25 (ages 13 to 15) and children 12 and under can attend for free.