There are so many ways to bring happiness to hearts of seniors on Valentine’s Day. Summerland Seniors Village thought that so many of the residents have photos and memories of their special day, but tucked away where nobody sees them. They absolutely loved searching for pictures of their wedding day on the Wall of Love.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. Bonnie says stay small until vaccines arrive
- Penticton boy fighting for his life again
- RCMP relents after seeking to destroy seized guns
- City crime rate down, but still ‘egregious’
- Alberta's loss is Summerland's gain
- Boy takes stand at Kaleden park assault trial
- Mountie hurt getting his man
- Byelection planned as Kimberley resigns from Penticton city council
- Ashton spent big, but bought local.
- Welcome to the new Tickleberry's!
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 24
Latest News
- Stocks family member leaves estate gift to Penticton hospital
- The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021
- Des McAnuff on the 'King Lear' film Christopher Plummer was 'very passionate about'
- A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Feb. 6, 2021
- No winning ticket for Friday's $30.8 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to final of Australian Open tune-up event