OVERVIEW: The new moon and beginning of the Year of the Ox brings hope for change and renewal. Many expectations for change need to be grounded with firm foundation on some level.
Seek positions of strength. Work with others even if you are not sure how well they will do; patience.
There is more glitz and glamour in entertainment. Relax into duties and responsibilities. Mercury is still retrograde so a period of adjustment is still occurring.
This includes equipment upgrades or with rules and regulations. Decorations extravagant or costly will seem worth it. Information catches some off guard. Try not to react. Take time to regroup or assess it all.
ARIES: You will be the toast of the town or selected for other special attention. Status is on the rise.
TAURUS: You reach a new level of production or achievement and you feel good about its progress.
GEMINI: You pull strings behind the scenes regarding matters over distance. Play it cool with it all.
CANCER: New or renewed financial arrangements involve others or the past. Have papers ready.
LEO: All relationships need careful scrutiny to decide which stays and which goes. Its time for this.
VIRGO: Focus on what you are capable of compared to what you would like to be doing. Choose.
LIBRA: You are lucky now and can achieve a new level of freedom. Romance blossoms as well.
SCORPIO: Arrange home or office more to your liking and settle into a comfortable routine now.
SAGITTARIUS: Those near or far become more aware of you on various levels. Speak or inform.
CAPRICORN: Check out new or renewed sources of income. Shift focus to what takes priority.
AQUARIUS: You shine under the new moon. Step out and be seen. Advance your agenda etc.
PISCES: Establish or regain your influence behind the scenes. Dreams can come true for you.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.