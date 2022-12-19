In Social Studies 11 at Pen-Hi, I remember Mr. Willan assigning us an essay to be titled “Louis Riel: traitor or patriot?” I remember it because I didn’t find it easy to write; there were certainly strong arguments that could be made either way.
A little more recently I have become aware of Subhas Chandra Bose through stamp collecting; he is definitely another complex character, this time from India.
Subhas Chandra Bose was born on Jan. 23, 1897, to a wealthy family in Bengal, India. He was well educated, receiving a degree from Cambridge. On his return to India, he became a judge, then the mayor of the city formerly known as Calcutta. He also became deeply involved in the nationalist movement led by Gandhi and the Indian National Congress, serving periods of time in prison for anti-colonial activities.
He became president of the INC in 1938, but was then ousted from the party because he would not commit to non-violence. When war came, he was able to escape India, passing through Afghanistan disguised as a deaf and dumb Pathan tribesman. He was aided by Abwehr agents and the NKVD in reaching Moscow, where he thought the Soviet government might help him overthrow the British in India.
He was disappointed, so he travelled on to Nazi Germany where he met Adolph Hitler and helped with anti-British propaganda with the goal of Indian independence. A “Free Indian Legion” was created from the 3,000 Indian prisoners of war that the Afrika Korps had captured in North Africa; Bose was to be their leader.
Bose eventually became impatient with the failing German war machine and in 1943 talked his way onto a U-boat heading to Southeast Asia; his men were left leaderless and demoralized in Germany. He transferred to a Japanese submarine off Madagascar and made his way to Imperial Japan.
The Japanese helped Bose set up the “Indian National Army,” using the 20,000 Indian troops captured by the Japanese at Singapore. A new provisional government was also created called “Azad Hind” (Free India).
Bose was the prime minister, plus minister of war and minister of foreign affairs.
The INA was added to the Japanese force trying to break through Burma into India. Almost half this force was destroyed at Imphal and Kohima; the remainder surrendered in Rangoon. Bose got on the last Japanese plane out and headed to Manchuria. His last hope was that the Soviet Union was now anti-British enough to help him. The overloaded plane crashed on takeoff; Bose died from burns on Aug. 18, 1945. His ashes remain in Tokyo.
It is not surprising that much of the post-war Indian government and army initially considered Bose and the INA traitors and collaborators. But their images seem to have been fully rehabilitated; Indian postage stamp issues in 1964, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2016, 2018 and 2021 all honour Bose, sometimes showing him haranguing his INA troops.
Bose’s wartime title “Netaji” (Hindi for “respected leader”) is now regularly used in India when Bose is mentioned. Most recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 10-metre-tall, black granite statue of Netaji this past September in New Delhi. I guess Bose’s defiance of British rule makes him a hero no matter how he accomplished it. Does the end justify his means?
