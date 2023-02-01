It’s that time of year for a romantic interlude. With Valentine’s Day falling on a Tuesday, the weekend leading up to the big day has Cupid setting his sights on delicious indulgences to ignite passion.
Here are a few of the delectable offerings in the South Okanagan – on the day and during the week – sufficient to give you all the feels.
As the saying goes, “the future’s uncertain, eat dessert first”. And if you like the dark stuff, the Okanagan Hot Chocolate Festival will get you started on your journey of love and romance. The month-long festival (held until Feb. 14), invites chocolate lovers to indulge at over 20 participating businesses throughout the Okanagan — the majority in Kelowna — who put their signature spin on hot chocolate, with proceeds to fund the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
Penticton participants include Wayne & Freda, Gratify, and Blissful Belly. Plan a chocolate-fueled road trip with the festival’s flavour map at okanaganhotchocolatefest.ca
For more solid indulgences, Accent Chocolate has been working overtime playing matchmaker with their astonishing selection of handmade and hand-filled chocolates, including their ever-popular cast chocolate vignettes of tantric poses — a wonder to behold!
Whatever your dilemma, chocolate is the solution at Penticton’s Maison Mulnati where their single origin vegan chocolate bars and bonbons taste as deliciously good as they look.
Wouda’s Bakery makes a lovely dense and ethereal dark chocolate ganache torte, enough for two, or get even more decadent with their chocolate raspberry cake, a match made in heaven.
For a romantic dinner for two, love is in the air with BRODO Kitchen's enjoy-at-home three-course dinner. Indulge in a ‘24-Karat’ clam chowder with butter-poached prawns, followed by the main course of ricotta and wild mushroom-stuffed chicken breast topped with blood-orange jus, and haricot vert with an almond brittle. The sweet finish is a ‘bake-your-own’ blackberry custard pie served with a multi-faceted topping of buttermilk dulce de leche and ginger crumble. This swoon-worthy meal must be ordered by Thursday, Feb. 9 for pick up Friday, Feb. 10, details at tastebrodo.com
A welcoming glass of bubbles ignites Valentine’s Day at The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Winery. Dig in to a four-course prix fixe menu — with optional wine pairings —that starts with a ménage à trois of amuse-bouches, followed by an appetizer of Dungeness crab with classic Sauce Choron.
For mains choose either slow-baked halibut with prawn pakora and vadouvan sauce of warming spices, or grilled strip loin with truffled potato dauphine and red wine jus. Finish on a lighter note with a buttermilk panna cotta with white chocolate and Meyer lemon. Reserve at poplargrove.ca/restaurant
In Okanagan Falls, See Ya Later Ranch Winery is ready to sweep you off your feet with their V-Day dinner on the 14th. Couples are welcomed with a glass of sparkling, and charcuterie to share. Chef Shawn Cheer’s three-course culinary journey sparks joy starting with a roasted tomato and red pepper bisque topped with a basil crema and textural elements.
Couples choose from four main course options including rack of lamb, duck roulade, Arctic Char or a vegetable tower with fior di latte and saffron beurre blanc. Fall in love with dessert of hot cocoa pot de crème with flourishes of marshmallow-cornflake brittle and salted caramel drizzle. Reserve your special place via sylranch.com
In Oliver, treat your sweetheart to a night out on the 14th at The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates. Chef Alessa Valdez pulls out all the stops with a decadent three-course menu that includes a choice of starters: velouté of Jerusalem artichoke, or foie gras and chicken liver parfait. Mains include lobster, elk tenderloin or winter squash agnolotti, followed by desserts of matcha tea soufflé or elegant chocolate entremets. Those who would rather rekindle romance at home, chef Valdez offers a Romantic Repast meal kit to-go. Impress with 63 Acres beef tenderloin, cooked sous vide, accompanied by potato pave, roasted squash and rainbow carrots. An assortment of house-made pastries takes you to a home run. To reserve a table, or order the meal kit (delivery available) go to phantomcreekestates.com
Translating their farm-to-table passion for lovers of the same, Cawston’s Row Fourteen Restaurant at Klippers is cooking up an incredible 10-course experience, served family style, starting with mushroom broth, chewie beets and sour cream, and their signature ‘olives’ marinated in chili and fennel. Tuck into their heart-fluttering farmer’s bread with apple wood-smoked butter and onion jam, a perfect vehicle for their chicken liver pate with several vegetable courses to follow. The main event of grass-fed NY steak with potato pave and other goodies finishes with a palate cleanser and flourless chocolate cake with creative accoutrements. Wine pairings are optional. And if you’re really lucky, book one of four guest suites on the orchard and farm, to make it an evening to remember. Details and reservations, klippersorganics.come/row-fourteen/restaurant
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.