The seventh wave of COVID-19 seems to be subsiding in the Interior Health region.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the Interior Health region have begun to decline again.
Updated information posted Thursday on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows a total of 59 people being treated for the disease in IH hospitals, down from 63 a few weeks ago.
Hospitalizations doubled from 25 to 50 through the first two weeks of July, then continued rising slowly but steadily before the curve changed.
The downward trajectory means patient numbers are now headed in the same direction as they are province-wide. Currently, there are 331 British Columbians hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 385 two weeks ago and 410 in late July.
Of the 59 people with the disease in IH hospital, three are being treated in critical care wards. There are 29 such patients province wide, up slightly from 23 a few weeks ago but still below the 38 patients being treated in intensive care in late July.
Seven more deaths due to the disease were report in the IH region, making the toll 591 since the onset of the pandemic 2-1/2 years ago.
Meanwhile, the province announced Thursday that children aged 5-11 who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccine series are now eligible for a booster dose six months after they received their second dose. Infants are and children up to five are also eligible for a vaccine.
“Even if a child or adult has already had COVID-19, vaccination can provide a stronger and longer lasting immune response to protect against future infection," a government release stated.