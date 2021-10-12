Four Okanagan restaurants have made Open Table’s list of 100 top restaurants in Canada for outdoor dining.
“For the first time ever, we’re releasing a best outdoor dining list in the fall, so anyone who wants to make the most of this year’s extended patio season can choose from among the best-rated patios in the country,” said Matt Davis, of the website OpenTable Canada.
Two West Kelowna restaurants — 19 Okanagan Grill and Bar and Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Winery — and two from Penticton — Hillside Winery and Bistro and Villa Rosa Ristorante — were on the list.
OpenTable's list is generated from diner reviews collected between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.
The 100 restaurants were listed in alphabetical order only.
Open Table is a restaurant reservation and review website.