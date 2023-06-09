This herb garden is among the impressive outdoor features at the Dragonboat Pub, located at the Skaha Lake Marina, that’s expected to officially open next week. Proprietor David Prystay promises lots of original tweaks to the popular space with a dragonboat theme.
Most Popular
Articles
- Another slide closes Highway 97
- Time running out on Penticton family
- Crash in city's south end
- Vees announce commitment of twin brothers
- ‘Modern castle’ on Vancouver Avenue going to auction
- Meet Mathis Preston, the WHL's third pick overall
- Happy 100th birthday
- Penticton fire chief moving on to Kelowna
- Have you seen this man?
- Local goalie, high-flying twins named to Vees roster
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Governor: Three wounded as drone strikes building in Russian border city
- I never promised you an herb garden
- Giant inflatable ducks make a splash in Hong Kong as pop-art project returns after 10 years
- In The News for June 9 : Wildfires still causing poor air quality across Canada
- Don't ever let your dog mess with deer
- Statistics Canada to release its latest labour force survey today