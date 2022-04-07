Geothermal is an ancient, green, renewable energy solution that pipes extremely hot water up from the Earth’s core to be used for heating and cooling or converted into electricity.
In other locations across the world it has been used for radiant heating in homes, businesses and greenhouses, and even under roads and sidewalks to melt snow.
As a result of climate change, the Canadian government has signed on to the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact, and in doing so agreed to convert our entire country to net-zero energy use by the year 2050.
This is understandably a massive undertaking, a task few of us have seen in our lifetimes, but the future of life on this planet as we know it is in peril.
To date, little more than 100,000 direct-use geothermal installations have been constructed across Canada (the geothermal well supplies energy directly to only one building). There are currently no geothermal power stations in our country that would supply enough electricity to power whole towns or cities despite the opportunities that are available.
Luckily for us, the Okanagan is located within the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, so we’re ideally suited to tap into this powerful energy source to heat, cool, and energize all of our buildings, homes, and businesses.
The cost to install a geothermal heat pump in your home via a “direct line well” could be greater than $10,000, but is 80-95% more cost effective month-by-month compared to the fossil fuel-driven systems of the past.
Once you’ve paid off the installation costs, your monthly bills are substantially reduced, saving you money in the long run. It will also be a great selling feature when the time comes to list your property.
To electrify our communities, power stations must be built in prime locations throughout our province. According to the B.C. government, a “binary vapour cycle” would be the preferable method.
A binary vapour power plant pumps hot water from the Earth’s core into a heat exchanger that powers a turbine, collecting energy that is then transferred to a generator before flowing through our electrical grid distributing electricity throughout the community.
The hot water can also be diverted through the turbine into a condenser before it goes back into the heat exchanger, which cools the water before being pumped back into the Earth where it is released and reheated and the process continues.
Examples can be found in places such as Steamboat Springs, Nev., which now powers approximately 24,000 homes in that region since the pilot project first began in 1986. And, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., when a fourth power plant is constructed this year, it will power approximately 22,000 homes in that region.
While new technologies mean new investments, we must thoughtfully consider the cost of avoiding change. If we want to protect our children and our children’s children, the change must happen today and geothermal energy is an effective system our whole region can enjoy.
Jaimie Haywood hopes to encourage the shift to sustainable building technologies alongside her husband, David, a custom building designer in Penticton. Learn more about Haywood Design at: haywooddesignstudio.com