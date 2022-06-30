The month of June is recognized and celebrated around the world as Pride Month. It is a time when we reflect on the struggles and the contributions of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
The Penticton RCMP reached out to our officers from this community to help us celebrate and share their knowledge.
Cpl. Heather Bradshaw, watch commander
Q: Who are you?
A: Hello everyone! Heather Bradshaw here, I am a corporal with the RCMP currently posted to the Penticton detachment in the sunny Okanagan! I am at 16 years’ service and a proud gay member.
Q: What does Pride mean to you?
A: Pride to me is a feeling that I can be open about who I am and not having to hide who I am with.
Q: How does being a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community help you in your job?
Having first-hand experience dealing with challenges because of my sexual orientation I can be better trusted to know how to handle some of these situations and can offer my experiences and advice to others who may be going through similar challenges.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who is thinking about coming out or who has faced discrimination as a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community?
A: It is not always easy but try to remain strong and know you are not alone. Be true to yourself. Reach out to the community – there are a lot of us!
Q: Anything else you want to share?
A: I have been fully supported by my organization and my peers. Not to say there hasn’t been any challenges along the way, but as time has gone by, understanding and acceptance has grown tremendously. I am a proud Mountie and a proud gay woman.
Const. Dayne Lyons, media relations officer
Q: Who are you?
A: I’m Dayne and this will be my first summer working in the Okanagan – wish me luck! I have four years of service with the RCMP and I first worked on Vancouver Island.
Q: What does Pride mean to you?
A: The freedom to be your true and authentic self is how I would define Pride. I feel a sense of Pride by not having to hide or change my personality or who I am just to fit in.
Q: How does being a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community help you in your job?
A: In my personal life, I have experienced bullying first-hand because of who I am. By enduring – and persevering through – this experience, I am able to bring a new level of compassion and empathy into my work life and to the people I serve each day.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who is thinking about coming out or who has faced discrimination as a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community?
A: You can’t always pick the family or life you are born into, but you certainly can create one that you feel most happy in. Focus on yourself and work to surround yourself with people who love and support you.
Q: Anything else you want to share?
A: If even one young boy or young girl thinks to himself or herself that they could never be a police officer because they are gay, lesbian, or transgender; my hope is that by seeing articles like this with gay officers, they know that they can be and do anything they set their sights on!