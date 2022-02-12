Humility towards others is needed.

Have you ever been overlooked or forgotten?
My dad tells a story that when he was in elementary school during the 1950s, he returned to his house, and my grandparents had moved, neglecting to inform him of that day’s plans.
He often tells the witty tale, especially after a beer, always getting laughs at the pub. The explanation was that he was a little chatterbox and would inform the whole town. Although the family only moved two miles across town, they agreed to tell him on the day of the move. In the mayhem of the day, they forgot.
He returned from school, bedraggled blazer, satchel in hand, to an empty house. Quickly realising, his dad screeched down the road in his Austin Healey to take him to his new home.
I discovered that a quick internet search shows numerous stories of parents leaving kids, whether in supermarkets, airports, and rest stops — large families and parents usually believe that the child is with the other.
This thought about being forgotten reminds me of the ancient story from 1000BC of King David in his youth. David lived in the small village of Bethlehem.
Back story, Israel was in trouble. Saul, the current and first king, had considerably displeased God by his disobedience. God spoke to the prophet Samuel with specific instructions to go to a particular house, the home of Jesse, where one of his sons would be declared the King.
Jesse brings out his fine sons, striking and capable, one by one, seven in total. God whispered to Samuel, “none of these.” Samuel asked Jesse awkwardly, “The Lord has not chosen these,” followed by, “are these all the sons you have?” “There is still the youngest," Jesse answered. “He is tending the sheep.” Samuel said, “Send for him; we will not sit down until he arrives” (1 Samuel 16:10-11)
If you feel forgotten, this story should encourage you. David, ignored by his family, tended sheep high on the hills while the celebrations were happening below. Interestingly, David is portrayed as a shepherd; ancient Kings were depicted as shepherds. When you see a picture of the Egyptian Pharaohs, they always hold a miniature shepherd’s crook. God had not forgotten David while watching those sheep; he had seen his heart.
His dad admits there is the “youngest.” The word youngest could have been translated as the “smallest.” He may have been the smallest, but he was seen as having an exemplary character. God looks at the heart, not the outward appearance.
God not only saw his heart but understood he was huge in character and saw his gifts and talents. God sees us, and He does not overlook us. He will always race down our road in His heavenly Healey to pick us up and bring us home.
Humility towards others is needed.
Phil Collins is a pastor with Willow Park Church in Kelowna.