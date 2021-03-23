To mark Brain Awareness Week, a global campaign is encouraging Penticton residents to consider their brain health.
While the causes of and cure for dementia are still being researched, we know there are things we can do to reduce our risk of developing the disease. This includes being physically active. People who exercise regularly are less likely to develop heart disease, stroke and diabetes – all risks associated with dementia.
In support of Brain Awareness Week, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is encouraging residents of the Omineca to register in the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. The online fundraiser takes place throughout May.
The 2021 event will be a “Walk your own way” initiative, meaning that anyone anywhere in the province can take part.
Getting involved is easy. Throughout May area residents can set themselves a challenge — like walking, running or dancing — while fundraising to support people living with the disease and their care partners.
Participants are encouraged to get creative and do what works for them — and ensure their plans to participate adhere to current provincial health guidelines.
An online celebration on May 30 will end the month of activity.
Funds raised during the event help fund the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s online programs, education and services for people in communities across the province. A generous supporter has committed $35,000 to match all donations made until April 11.
Visit: walkforalzheimers.ca