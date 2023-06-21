Visual Arts

A cropped version of this photo appeared in the print edition of The Herald on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

 Staff

Clay… An Extension of Me by Gail d’Aoust, pictured above, opened Saturday at The Leir House Cultural Centre in Penticton. The show, along with Clay Chaos: the annual group exhibition by the Penticton Potters’ Guild is on Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon until 6 p.m.

