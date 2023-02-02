In this Penticton Herald photo from Feb. 2, 1960, Christine Gillard, who worked at the newspaper from 1956-1960, sees the groundhog.
Most Popular
Articles
- The little store that could
- Search continues for missing senior
- Here's something to talk about: Bonnie Raitt coming to Penticton
- Powwow to take over SOEC
- Former shelter site finally getting makeover
- Triathlon club will operate the Peach Classic
- Safety-conscious drug dealer released to OK Falls
- Chapter closes on library board after sudden dissolution
- Ottawa approves lithium mine near James Bay
- 27 igloos arrive in Kelowna, ready for the cold weekend
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Groundhog Day 1960
- Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison
- European Central Bank outpaces US Fed with half-point hike
- ‘Fringe’ group of Alberta lawyers force vote on mandatory Indigenous cultural competency training
- South Dundas among most expensive municipalities to operate in Counties
- Powassan boys working on reliable energy concept for upcoming science fair in North Bay