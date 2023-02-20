Pink Shirt Day is well known as the day to focus on ways to eliminate bullying, but the big question is how does one day make a difference?
Pink Shirt Day is a reminder to actively, and intentionally, participate in being kind. This is key in our collective efforts to making bullying a behaviour of the past. Educating children and youth throughout the year that everyone should be heard, respected, valued and treated fairly is key to BGC Okanagan’s efforts and is weaved throughout all our programming. The mistreatment of others is reduced when kindness, caring, empathy, understanding and compassion are present.
Bullying does not have to be a part of growing up. It is overwhelming, hurtful, and can make people feel alone. It can affect learning, friendships and most importantly, physical and emotional health.
BGC Okanagan core values of belonging, respect, encouragement and support, working together and speaking out align with the intention of Pink Shirt Day. These are values that we incorporate into our daily programming at our BGC Okanagan Clubs across the Valley while offering children, youth and families safe spaces that support learning empathy, caring, understanding, inclusion and diversity.
On Pink Shirt Day our hope is that everyone adopts the values of BGC Okanagan and kicks off a year of celebrating kindness and diversity, finding opportunities to lift each other up and to challenge bullying. By doing this, BGC Okanagan hopes to teach individuals to have greater acceptance, respect and inclusion for everyone.
As a non-profit, we rely on the kindness of those in our community for donations that we invest back into children, youth and families by providing supports and programming. At our 48 service locations across the Valley, our programming includes technology, the arts, leadership, recreation, and life skills.
We also provide meals, emergency shelter, family support and other support networks for communities throughout the Okanagan.
If you’re being bullied, bullying someone else, or see a friend who is being bullied, reach out for help. Call the Kids Help Phone (text BGCHELP to 686868 or call 1-800-668-6868) which offers support 24/7. Or, visit one of our Clubs to speak to the staff — we are a safe space.
Together we can provide young people with a safe place where they can become their best selves. All they need is opportunity, because opportunity changes everything.