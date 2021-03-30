As we get older, we seem to accumulate more stuff. Spring is a great time to clean up and more importantly, clean out the
clutter.
“When we use less, we waste less,” says Iboyla Stopkovits, coordinator of the Caregiver Support program at OneSky Community Resources. “By decluttering, we can actually see what we have.
“Decluttering allows us to create a simpler lifestyle that is easier to manage and leaves more time for other activities.”
Clutter is not just physical stuff, it’s old ideas, bad habits and toxic relationships. Clutter is anything that does not support your better self.
If you feel stuck as you declutter, ask yourself these questions:
Have I used it in the past year?
Would I buy it today?
What is the worst thing that could happen if I got rid of it?
Why am I choosing to hold on to this?
Is it sentimental?
Do I just not want to waste money?
A good tip is to start small — take 20 minutes to clear out the trash, focus on safety and stop the inflow. Give yourself grace and don’t let feelings of guilt, remorse or anger stop you.
Embrace the old adage that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. Think about selling or donating the things that you no longer need or enjoy having around. Someone else will enjoy them.