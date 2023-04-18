The annual Naramata Yard Sale will be taking over the tiny town this Saturday, with plenty of treasure hunting to be done. Along with the bargains, there will be events and displays to celebrate Earth Day.
Prior to the pandemic, the annual community yard sale featured dozens of homes and a handful of community groups. “Groups in Naramata have really felt the loss of revenue since the last yard sale day in April, 2019, says former volunteer coordinator Craig Henderson. “It is great to see our community groups have jumped in again to make the day a festive affair.”
The sale runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday April 22, and a map can be picked up as you enter Naramata. Full details on yard sale locations and on the Earth Day events and displays can be found on www.MyNaramata.com, the website operated by the Naramata Citizens Association.