Police are still hunting for one of two men charged with murder in connection with the Naramata triple-homicide case.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Anthony James Graham, 35, was still at large, according to B.C. RCMP spokesman woman Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.
Graham is considered armed and dangerous, and could be anywhere in B.C., according to the RCMP, which warned June 18 that anyone in close proximity to Graham could also become a target for violence.
Co-accused Wade William Cudmore, 32, has been in jail since he was arrested June 10 in Kelowna on unrelated warrants. Cudmore appeared this week in provincial court in Penticton and had his four separate criminal files adjourned to later dates.
Graham and Cudmore are both charged with the first-degree murders of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer on May 10 in a wooded area near Naramata.
The case took an unexpected turn June 9, when Cudmore’s mother, Kathy Richardson, was found dead in her Naramata home by police investigating the Fryers’ murders.
Richardson’s death shocked her community, where she operated a popular home-based hair salon and served with the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department.
Citing an unnamed friend of Richardson’s, the Vancouver Sun reported previously that
Richardson was worried her home had been linked to the Fryers’ deaths and she believed she was being followed during a recent trip to the Lower Mainland to pick up Cudmore.
While friends have denied Richardson had any involvement in the underworld, police have said all three slayings were related to gangs and the broader B.C. drug trade.