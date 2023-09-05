People hauling boats into B.C. next year may have to ensure the vessel’s drain plug is pulled before they cross the provincial border.
So-called ‘pull-the-plug’ legislation is being considered by Victoria as an effective and cost-efficient way to help prevent the spread of invasive mussels, the Okanagan Basin Water Board says.
“The province has indicated they are considering this legislative change,” reads part of a report from board staff going to directors on Sept. 8.
Quagga and zebra mussels, which have spread to many other jurisdictions in Canada and the U.S., can foul beaches, damage infrastructure, degrade water quality, and impact other aquatic species. The mussels are often transported by the movement of recreational watercraft.
Since 2015, about 250,000 watercraft being towed into B.C. have been inspected at check-points for mussels. Contamination has been found on 158 vessels, the OBWB says.
People towing boats into B.C. are required to stop at the provincially-funded inspection stations, which include the presence of mussel-sniffing dogs, when they are open. But the OBWB has been pressing for the operation of the stations to be expanded so that all boats entering the province are inspected.
The hoped-for ‘pull-the-plug’ legislation would require people to remove their vessel’s drain plug prior to travelling on all roads.
