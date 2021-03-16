Ivan McLelland is best known as the standout goaltender who led the Penticton Vees to the 1955 world hockey championship.
But as he celebrated his 90th birthday on Monday, Penticton’s hockey royalty reflected on a journey much more profound than his legendary exploits on the ice.
“It’s been 12 years of hockey and 78 years of life,” observed the popular native of South Porcupine, Ont. “The hockey part never goes away, nor do I wish it to. It’s an honour that people still recognize it and still want to talk about it after all these years.”
McLelland is one of the few surviving members of the 1955 Vees, who defeated the vaunted Soviet Union machine 5-0 March 6, 1955 in Krefeld, Germany to shock the hockey world and bring the coveted championship trophy back to Canada.
“I feel very good,” said McLelland, who remains physically active with long, daily walks, snowshoeing in the winter months and golf during the spring and summer.
“I feel very grateful to be here and going strong as I turn 90. I feel very fortunate to have come to this beautiful city as a 20-year-old kid, met a beautiful lady (his late wife, Faye), enjoy success in hockey and in business, and to still be here 70 years later … though, sadly, without her.”
McLelland said he golfs three times a week at the Skaha Meadows club with a group of 70-somethings he describes as “kids”, who actually were just that when they cheered him and the Vees on to many a memorable victory in those halcyon years from 1951 to 1955.
He continued to enjoy ice skating at McLaren Park Arena until three years ago before reaching the point of not feeling “comfortable” lacing up the blades any longer.
He lives independently at Brandon Park housing development in Penticton and said he sticks to a basic, and fairly well-balanced diet.
“Homemade soup has always been a big part of it,” said McLelland, who was one of 14 children (8 girls and 6 boys) in his family.
He’s largely avoided major health scares, though he did suffer a mini-stroke five years ago.
“I came through it well,” said McLelland. “I’d really like to recognize Dr. David Dutchman again for everything he did for me.”
McLelland is known for looking out for friends who have been less fortunate health-wise than he.
Long-time friend Al Formo, now 74, credits McLelland for “keeping me going” when he was stricken with bladder cancer two years ago.
“He was there through the three operations and 20 (cancer) treatments,” said Formo, a long-time radio colour and play-by-play hockey commentator in Penticton. “He kept me believing, he’d show up at my door every second night with soup and food. That’s the kind of stuff (Ivan) does. He’s got a huge heart and he helps a lot of people. He’s a wonderful human being.”
Formo said thanks in good part to the unwavering support of his friend, the cancer has disappeared.
“I get a check-up every six months or so but it’s clear right now,” he said. “I feel blessed.”
McLelland has blessed many others with his tireless community work.
He said he is most proud or the journey he faced together with his wife as she fought a courageous seven-year battle with dementia before passing away peacefully Jan. 2, 2009. He said COVID has given him time to reflect on the fact that winning the world title “doesn’t come close” to what it meant to take care of his wife.
“I dedicated my entire life to her care … and that to me was bigger than anything that happened in my life,” said McLelland. “It was a difficult time for the entire family, but it taught me so much. It was the catalyst that inspired me to become a fundraiser for dementia care and the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C.
“To see the work these people do and to be a part of it was so rewarding. I can’t be a part of it right now due to COVID, but I still keep in close contact with the staff at (Village by the Station in Penticton). I really miss them and the residents.”
McLelland’s fundraising efforts helped pay for the music program for dementia patients at the Village. He also thanked Guy Dow of the Penticton Golf and Country Club for his efforts as a major supporter.
Proceeds from McLelland’s highly successful autobiography “Gold Mine to Gold Medal … and Beyond” also helped fund the music and other programs at the Village. The book, released in 2012, chronicled McLelland’s younger years working in a gold mine in South Porcupine through to his years in hockey and business and as a family man in Penticton and Vancouver, and back to Penticton.
His daughter, Bonnie, encouraged him to go forward with the book. All 1,000 copies were snapped up, with McLelland
distributing another 50 to family and friends.
“It was a wonderful experience and we could have sold more, but it was really just about raising funds for a great cause,” said McLelland, who is a member of the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame, the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame and the Timmins Sports Hall of Fame.
McLelland ‘s community work didn’t stop with his contributions to dementia care. Prior to COVID, he was very much involved with Penticton minor hockey — performing ceremonial puck-drops, meeting with the kids and the parents, posing for photos, signing autographs.
He raised funds for mental health and frequently visited the residents at the extended care unit at Penticton Regional Hospital. They enjoyed a “Guys’ Day” where they would eat hot dogs, drink non-alcoholic beer and talk hockey.
A special memory was speaking to a group of kids through a Salvation Army program. They read from a copy of his book and later, in front of the parents, the kids were asked to do their best imitation of McLelland.
“They had this little 12-year-old girl who did this absolutely amazing job of being Ivan,” McLelland recalled. “I had some tears in my eyes.”
Among the special awards McLelland has received for his community work is the Rotary Club of B.C.’s Paul Harris Fellow Award. He was the first-ever Penticton winner of the award.
McLelland also received the Good Samaritan Society’s 1,000-hour volunteer pin, for volunteer and fundraising work.
His pride and joy is a limited edition print called “The Spirit Healer” for his outstanding dedication and commitment to the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. The plate on the back of the framed print read “Thank you for making a difference.”
McLelland insisted none of what he did actually felt like work.
“It’s been enjoyable and rewarding,” said McLelland. “Particularly dealing with senior people in care homes … they appreciate the visitation so much.”
Unfortunately, COVID has limited practically all of McLelland’s community engagements. He and his dear friend Formo have also missed regular attending Penticton Vees Junior-A games together since the pandemic started.
“It’s left a big void,” said McLelland. “I’ve got a little too much time on my hands now. I miss everyone.”
McLelland has two grandchildren courtesy of daughter Bonnie and husband Chris Kavolinas of Trout Creek, and two great-grandchildren, ages 10 and 8. Due to COVID, he also hasn’t been able to spend time with his great grandkids.
“It’s tough not to spend time with them but hopefully I’ll be able to give them all some big hugs very soon,” said McLelland.
Looking to the future, McLelland said while he knows it’s cliché, he just plans to take things one day at a time.
“Getting to 90, it’s a plateau that I can’t believe is here,” said McLelland, harkening back to arriving in Penticton a winter’s night 70 years ago with a $50 bill, some hockey gear and essentially the clothes on his back. “I’m just going t enjoy it as much as I can.”
McLelland said he’s grown to appreciate the simple things in life.
“The older I get, it’s the friends I’ve made and the family who have stayed with me that matters most.”