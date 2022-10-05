Just when it looked like the soothing sounds of music would be silenced at The Hamlets, another piano has been found to replace the one being taken away.
Management was in the process searching for another instrument after learning the existing grand piano, on loan to the residence, was being returned to the late owner’s family.
“I’ve got a piano coming that we found at a sister site, so I think we’re alright,” said Hamlet’s general manager Vic Klassen on Wednesday, breathing a sigh of relief.
“Just seeing what it does for these people who live here and the impact it has had on so many of them over the years is amazing.
“So, a huge heartfelt thanks to the Goerzen family who loaned this piano to us in the first place – I mean what an asset!”
For years, the music – particularly the morning hymns -- have helped 96-year-old Verla McClynch welcome each new day.
Klassen saw first-hand how important music is to Verla one day when the lady who normally played the piano was not in her usual place.
“She used to stroll around and would sing and hum along to the music but that morning she looked a little confused because she couldn’t hear it,” said the general manager. “I asked what was wrong and she said, ‘My friend’s in the hospital and I’m praying she’s OK.’”
Right then, Klassen told her to stay where she was and he sat down at the keys and played her a hymn.
“Just how much it meant to her, the glow on her face, the answer was right there, how much it meant to her to be able to hear that,” he said. “You always hear that music has such an impact on people and it really does.
“When I saw her face light up at that moment for something that was missing, it had made all the difference.”
About the importance of having a piano, Verla explained it simply as: “We have hymn sings and how can you sing a hymn without a piano?”
Her friend and fellow resident Mickey Dychakowsky, 92, agreed: “It’s just so wonderful to hear the music and if we don’t have a piano, especially at happy hour (big smile) it can be pretty dull around here.”
There were even some of the older residents who took lessons for the first time in their lives sitting at the piano bench over the years.
Hamlets recreation manager Carolyn Denise is another one who loves to play for the residents.
“I can’t say how grateful we are to have a piano, it’s been huge for our residents who can play the piano, for sing-alongs and lots of other things,” she said.
“It’s right out here in the open and anyone who can play can come in and play, the music just resonates through the kitchen to the dinning areas.”
The replacement piano is expected to arrive next week, just in time.