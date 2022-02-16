Bread, the humblest and oldest of foods, is a quotidian staple around the globe. The idea of putting ingredients in between two slices is far more ancient than when John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich — too busy for dinner — requested sliced beef in between a couple of slices of bread.
Predating the Earl’s need for sustenance in a hurry, in the Middle Ages “trenchers” were thick slabs of coarse bread used as a plate with various ingredients, usually meat, on top. At the end of the meal, the meat-soaked bread was eaten. Further back still, in the First Century BC, a distinguished rabbi, Hillel the Elder created a Passover custom of eating bitter herbs sandwiched between matzo bread. It’s a custom to this day.
But the sandwich as we conceive it was born with Montagu in 1760 and we have never looked back. Lunchtime is when sandwiches shine. They swiftly fly off cutting boards, shelves and coolers of delis, bakeries and assorted cafes and restaurants. It’s the perfect food for a quick lunch, to tide you over at your computer, eat on the go or take on a picnic.
No cutlery is needed, just a napkin or two. Its stacked permutations are endless and choices of breads add to the infinite varieties for that perennial mid-day meal. There are baguettes and boules, brioches, pretzel and Portuguese buns, baps and bagels, flats of focaccia, and loaves of whole wheat, rye, sourdough and white.
For the past 26 years, the sandwich has been something of a stock in trade at
Il Vecchio Delicatessen in Penticton. Offered seriously in 1996 as a way to sell cheese and meats quicker out of their deli cases, three generations of the Carloni family have now worked their trade into an art.
Mornings start early at the deli. Valentina Carloni, “Nonna” and the matriarch of the family, who originally opened the business, is busy making the daily soup, salads and tiramisu. Her granddaughters, Acacia and Michela, and their father Richard, all join in to slice stacks of deli meats and cheeses, tomatoes and various other ingredients for the “have it your way” creations, with fresh kaiser buns picked up daily from Safeway.
At the opening hour of nine o’clock when I visited, an order for 67 sandwiches was already being prepared, wrapped up neatly in butcher paper.
(And this is in winter, when businesses normally see a down tick in sales.) The deli feeds a wide selection of the populace from city workers to winery workers during harvest, bankers, teachers, doctors and everyone in between.
That includes students returning home for holidays, who make a pilgrimage to the sandwich haven.
With extra employees in the summer to assist, Il Vecchio can make up to 500 sandwiches in a day!
For the uninitiated, ordering goes something like this: choose your cheese from a selection of 25 — from aged cheddar to Havarti to Gruyere; then your meat from a selection of 26, from turkey to prosciutto, liver sausage and salami. Two meats? Four meats? Three Cheeses? Veggie and cheese? It’s all up for consideration, with various price points.
Next: mustard, mayo, olive oil and balsamic — they’re all on offer. Time to gild the lily with a selection of accompaniments of your choice: sundried tomatoes, pickles, artichokes, pickled eggplant — my favourite — fresh tomatoes, lettuce and pickled pepperoncini. You can also request to have your kaiser bun creation grilled. And for the gluten-free set, you can forgo the bread and have a lettuce wrap.
Here are some strategies to consider when ordering. Peak times are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and with social distancing still in place, only four people are allowed in at one time. So before or after those times can lead to success, especially if you’re in a hurry. (The deli is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m..) Phoning in your order depends if someone picks up the phone — you cannot leave a message — and this is a cash-only establishment. (With several banks in the vicinity, an ATM is never far way).
Service is swift, friendly and efficient, and it’s a requisite of anyone working here.
According to Nonna Carloni, their success is due not only to working many long hours but because she “loves people!” She adds, “We have good healthy sandwiches! We have people that come everyday — everything is fresh.”
Beyond the sandwich, the deli carries a tidy selection of Italian and European staples, and the cheese selection is worth a perusal for such treats as triple cream truffle brie and wonderfully aromatic Comte or Gruyere direct from Switzerland.
All cheeses are bought in full wheels and are cut to order, which is how it should be.
With the deli meats, this is a great place to collect ingredients for a killer charcuterie board. And Richard Carloni brings in organic garlic and lavender from his Cawston farm.
Il Vecchio is a hub for any sandwich aficionado, a tasty fix for noonday or afternoons, a little something to tide you over. The Earl would be impressed.
Il Vecchio, 317 Robinson Street, Penticton, Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.