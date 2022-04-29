Results from the 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Dance, Music and Speech Arts Festival:
SPEECH ARTS
Concert Group - 7 years: Elise Teo, first, JoAnne Zhu, second
Concert Group, 10 years: Kylie Mackenzie, first, Tristan Teo, Chloe Marino, second
Concert Group – 11 years: Claire Bergeron, first, Jonathan Donegan, second
Concert Group – 12 years: Rohan Cooper, first, Georgia Beatty, second
Concert Group – 13 years: Felix Bergeron, first, Amelia Marino, second
Concert Group – 14 years: Sabine Teo, first
Concert Group - Adult: Stacy Britz, first
Concert Group - 9 Years Group 1: DeAnne Zhu, first, Javier Nosal, Khoa Nguyen,
second
Concert Group – 9 years – Group 2: Theodore Bergeron, first, Sebastian Cooper, second
Lyric Poetry - 9 years and under: Alistair Ng, first
Lyric Poetry – 12 years: Benjamin Adamson, first
Lyric Poetry – 14 years: Jack Kennedy, first, Elizabeth Penner, second
Mime Solo - 7 years: JoAnne Zhu, first
Mime Solo - 9 years: Theodore Bergeron, first
Mime Solo, 9 years: DeAnne Zhu, first
Dramatic Solo - 12 years: Maddison Kennedy, first, Benjamin Adamson,
second
Dramatic Solo – 14 years: Jack Kennedy, first Humorous Poetry – 12 years: Maddison Kennedy, first
Narrative Poetry – 12 years: Georgia Beatty, first
Original Poetry – 14 years: Elizabeth Penner, first
Poetry for Two Voices – 10 years and under: Chloe Marino, Elise Teo, first
Poetry for Three Voices – 10 yrs and under: Tristan Teo, Chloe Marino, Elise Teo, first
Memorized Prose – 12 years: Maddison Kennedy, first
Memorized Prose – 14 years: Elizabeth Penner, first
Public Speaking – 9 years: Sebastian Cooper, forst
Shakespeare Solo – 12 years and under: Claire Bergeron, first, Rohan Cooper, Maddison Kennedy, second
Shakespeare Solo – 14 years and under: Sabine Teo, first, Felix Bergeron, second
Shakespeare Duo – 14 years and under: Amelia Marino, Sabine Teo, first
The highlights gala concert will be held Saturday evening at the Cleland Theatre beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Purchase tickets from festival venues or online at: eventbrite.com