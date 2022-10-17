Five months after beginning her healing journey on the Pacific Coast Trail, Alyssa Kroeker has ended the trek shy of her goal.
But the tears she shed the night before she left the trail, which runs 2,650 miles from the Mexico-U.S. border in California to E.C. Manning Park in southern B.C., were not tears of disappointment, sadness or even fear – just the opposite.
“I cried because I did it. I cried because I am so damn proud of myself for doing the damn thing,” recalled Kroeker about that night. “I did just over 1,000 miles and it was life changing, absolutely life changing. I like the person I’ve started creating and getting back that person I lost but there’s more to get.
“The person who I was on that trail, I love that person and I don’t want that person to go away.”
Twice the victim of sexual assault, the 25-year-old began her hike in the spring with the goal of healing at the forefront of her walk but also to raise awareness and funds for others who have been sexually assaulted.
While having to stop short of reaching the PCT Northern Terminus monument just north of the Canada-U.S. border, Kroeker has every intention of returning next spring to finish the journey.
“I’m one of those goal-oriented people. I started this and I have to finish it,” she said. “A thousand miles have already made this profound change in me and after another 2,000 miles, I can’t wait to see who I’m going to be.
“I may have failed to hike the PCT this year, but I didn’t fail myself because I’m still here, still alive to come back and finish it.”
She plans to return to Northern California next May for to complete the hike, retracing some of the steps she already made.
Now living in Vancouver, Kroeker is originally from Penticton and part of the money she is raising will go to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.
Her journey, while good in many respects, was also extremely challenging too.
“I overcame injury after injury and sickness after sickness on this trail,” said Kroeker, who at one point had to be airlifted to hospital in California for altitude sickness.
“When I got knocked down, I got right back up again, but I wasn’t just fighting to finish the PCT, I was fighting for my life.”
Her reason in part for stopping at this stage came after she re-injured her hip in Washington, something she hurt earlier on the hike.
Another problem were the forest fires in Northern California and Oregon, and now the Heather Lake fire that started in Washington and jumped the border into Manning Park.
“I guess that’s the silver lining to me getting off the trail, because of the fires burning in Manning they’ve closed the PCT for the last 50 miles,” said Kroeker. “So all these months working towards a goal, if I didn’t get to touch the Northern Terminus monument it would have really been disappointing.”
The other silver lining is her GoFundMe page has now topped its $10,000 goal. The money will go to SOWINS and the Vancouver Women Against Violence Against Women Rape Crisis Centre for their work with victims of sexual assault.
For more information or to donate go to her website: www.thebcbackpacker.com