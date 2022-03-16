Members of the South Okanagan branch of Grandmothers for Africa lent their support to Ukraine during a fundraiser March 11 at the Barking Parrot Pub. Pictured are Judy Koe, Norma Lippa, Rita Taenzer, Lynn Popoff and Susan Brown outside the pub, which raised $26,579 for the Ukrainian Canadian Volunteers Association of the Okanagan.
