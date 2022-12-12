The season of gifting is upon us.
We are making our lists and checking them twice. We include people who are special to us as well as those who we know would appreciate the present of our resources or time. We look forward to sharing with others the precious gift of time by listening to and simply being with the infirmed, helping assemble food hampers for the financially challenged, and singing carols to neighbours. All these volunteer activities take on special significance in this pre-holiday season.
Volunteering is a time-honoured tradition year-round, but at this upcoming holiday time it is even more apparent. Folks ringing bells for the Salvation Army appeal, helpers in care facilities assisting residents celebrate, neighbour shovelling snow for neighbour are just a few examples of volunteers caring.
Daily, the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre hears about volunteers helping others celebrate the season.
Why not make a resolution to make volunteering part of your holiday season and New Year plans?
A call to the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre at 1-888-576-5661 will put you in contact with a multitude of resources. Everyone has skills and gifts to share. So often we forget that the simplest acts — making a delivery, reading to someone, just being somewhere with a warm smile and the offer to help makes more of a difference in someone’s life that the giver may ever know.
Everyone wins when people volunteer. Please consider how you might make someone’s holidays brighter. Please contact the Volunteer Centre today.
Have a wonderful time of celebration.
Laura Turnbull is board chair of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre.