The Penticton Art Gallery is set to host its electrifying 46th Annual Art Auction, an unforgettable evening where Art & Soul collides with rock and roll vibes, celebrating creativity, culture, and community.
Tickets are now on sale for the live auction event to be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 5-10 p.m. — an enchanting night filled with art, entertainment, and indulgence.
Featuring an astonishing collection of more than 200 exquisite art pieces up for auction, the event promises to be a visual feast for art enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Attendees will have the chance to bid on iconic gems, such as the Sunday B Morning “Double Elvis” Andy Warhol print, and a mesmerizing print from the legendary Patrick Nagel, renowned for his captivating female portraits.
The historical significance of Wesley R. Flinn’s artwork adds a touch of gravitas to the auction, while indigenous art showcases the rich heritage and talent of our North Coast.
For collectors seeking unique finds, one-of-a-kind memorabilia pieces will be available, promising true treasures.
Generous donations from Penticton businesses and wineries offer a chance to bid on exceptional experience packages. Winners can expect adventure packages, from wine tours exploring the area’s finest wineries, to exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences at local attractions, catering to diverse interests and passions.
At the live auction event, City Eats, renowned for their soulfully-prepared meals accommodating all dietary restrictions, will provide a catered dinner, allowing every guest to indulge in the flavours of the evening.
Local beer from Cannery Brewing and wines from the region will also be served and the evening will be filled with interactive entertainment that perfectly complements the Art & Soul theme, including performances and dancing to cap off the evening.
Guests are encouraged to wear their best rock and roll attire.
“The annual Art Auction is one of our biggest fundraiser events for the year. We are thrilled to invite everyone to our 46th edition, where our wonderful community can come together to celebrate creativity, support the arts, and take treasures home with them,” said Chelsea Terry, communications coordinator of Penticton Art Gallery. “It promises to be a true celebration of art and soul.”
Tickets are $35, or $25 for PAG members and are available online at pentictonartgallery.com/art-auction, as well as additional information about the event. VIP table packages are also available for larger group of eight or more.
If interested, please contact: marketing@pentictonartgallery.com