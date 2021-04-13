Spring is a time of renewal and with it changes to our eating and drinking landscape.
The Naramata Bench, with its award-winning wines, elevated cuisine and spectacular views, is seeing its fair share of transformation: expansions, businesses sold, new ones being built, chef changes and new vintages, it’s an exciting time to be a tourist in your own town.
Celebrating 25 years, Lake Breeze Winery is looking back while moving forward with the opening of the Farmstead at Lake Breeze. The expansive property inhabits the land where the pioneering Sammet family settled a century ago, and as tribute, a two-acre farm located on the original farmstead is almost complete.
Just steps from The Patio restaurant and Courtyard Tastings, the vision is to not only provide guests with a genuine farm experience but expand the kitchen’s farm-to-table mandate with a vegetable and herb garden, orchard and animal pasture.
This connection to the land is a dream come true for longtime Lake Breeze chef Mark Ashton who has added farmer to his skill set. As building commenced last year, he ethically raised heritage pigs on the site, fed in part from whey from Poplar Grove Cheese, organic feed and tasty scraps from the garden.
It’s culminated in The Patio’s first charcuterie program, and the harvest from last year’s garden means more preserves, sauces and dressings for their line-up of take-home provisions. This year, chickens are settling in to supply eggs, and extensive plantings of herbs and vegetables will support the restaurant’s seasonal menus. And most adorably, four new heritage piglets are getting used to their new home.
While The Patio at Lake Breeze will open for al fresco dining in May, the Farmstead will join forces late spring/early summer with a picnic area and paths leading around the expansive farm grounds for chicken and piglet viewing.
Following a quiet behind-the-scenes transition last year, the new owners of Poplar Grove Cheese are ready for their close-up. Welcome husband and wife team of DJ Surring and Jennifer Robinson. The thirty-something entrepreneurs, she with a background in interior design, he in tech and management, moved to the area six years ago and were ready to try something new.
Poplar Grove Cheese has been making small batch artisan cow-milk cheeses, by hand, since 2002 and was the first cheese-making facility in the South Okanagan. Poplar Grove makes four cheeses, all distinct in character: Double Cream Camembert (the first double cream Camembert made in BC); Harvest Moon, a washed-rind cheese; Naramata Bench Blue, a mild creamy blue for beginners, and; Tiger Blue, a creamy, meaty blue with a delicate salty note that’s shipped across Canada.
After Robinson worked part time making cheese in the fall of 2019, the couple purchased the legacy business this past summer from founder and former cheese-maker Gitta Pedersen, who wanted to concentrate her efforts on her 11-acre vineyard, where the cheeserie is located.
With a “sink or swim” approach, the couple dug in to a crazy intense summer, learning the business of running a cheeserie. With mentoring from Pedersen, Robinson made cheese seven days a week, training new employees, with Surring assisting wherever needed.
As operations manager, he is upgrading systems and the number cruncher, while still maintaining his full-time job in the city. Learning the intricacies of owning a cheese-making facility involves earning certifications and passing strict food safety inspections —locally, provincially and federally. They have passed them all with flying colours.
After a solitary winter making cheese and getting to know the process more intimately, learning its nuances and variables, confidence reigns for Robinson. “I find it fascinating,” she says of the process. “There’s so much love and energy that goes into a batch of cheese.”
With that confidence comes a modernly renovated cheese shop and tasting room — sharing the space with Lock & Worth, the popular low-intervention winery. Collaboration and building relationships is important to the couple, and the shop is a testament with its selection of products that profile and celebrate food artisans both locally and from across Canada.
“It’s important to support the community and promote each other,” insists Robinson.
While there are no tastings during Covid, visitors can kick back at one of the picnic benches with stellar vineyard and lake views, enjoying a glass or bottle of Lock & Worth wine, Poplar Grove cheese, handcrafted charcuterie, crackers, preserves and condiments. And every month during summer, the couple will feature a cheese from a fellow Canadian artisan cheese maker.
One crazy good collaboration is with Tickleberry's. Called White Tiger, it's a vanilla ice cream incorporating the cheeserie's Tiger Blue, walnuts and pear. Pushing our food culture forward has never been so tasty.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and traveller, goes in search of the delectable.