Thursday, November 11th, we will remember all those fallen heroes and those who have served in so many ways in conflicts since the two World Wars of the 20th Century.
Like many my age, we still remember our great grandfathers and our grandfathers who served in the Second and First World Wars.
What I remember was their deep conviction that they sacrificed for peace and stability. They saw the darkness and wanted to serve.
Tolkien's big-footed hobbits went off to fight, facing evil in “The Lord of the Rings.” Indeed, Tolkien's descriptions, based on his time in the hideous French trenches.
As a tiny boy, it seemed that all those relatively older men had such big feet, often wearing big hobnail boots, they stomped into the yard to tend the rhubarb and carrots.
A rhubarb is usually a term used for quarrels and fights. People who want to make a difference in this world have big feet. By that, I mean they are not afraid to step in and make a difference. The apostle Paul spoke about feet when he talked about the armour of God — the shoes of peace “...and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace.”
We know our journey is a battle against darkness in the world, and we can't walk through it unprepared and barefoot. Paul uses the analogy of soldiers' battle shoes/sandals (caligae) designed to keep the soldier's feet healthy during long marches.
Not only that but they were also studded with nails and spikes to help him keep balance on uneven, rough terrain. In this scenario, “readiness” speaks of vigilance, preparation, understanding strategy and working with your fellow soldiers.
The New Living Translation words it this way: “For shoes, put on the peace that comes from the Good News so that you will be fully prepared.” Some translations use the word 'shod,' our feet must be shod with the shoes of the gospel of peace. Shod means to bind to oneself, to underbind. Let our walk always be wrapped in the Good News, of peace and hope.
There is a lot of rhubarb in the world currently, anger and division. November 11th should remind us that we have to be thankful, pause, and remember the great sacrifice of others that we need to walk in peace and bring peace.
As a young boy, I would ask my grandfathers naively if they liked war. The answer was, “No soldier likes war. A true soldier only likes peace.”
We feel like a Hobbit from the Shires on an epic journey or a local trying to make a difference. Let's all have bigfeet of peace and keep the rhubarb for the pies. 'It is useless to meet revenge with revenge: it will heal nothing.' – Frodo Baggins