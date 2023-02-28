The Summerland Community Arts Council is offering two weeks of fun and creative activities for kids aged 5-11 years during Spring Break.
Qualified instructors, Trista Bassett and Tania Dicer, will teach a variety of art related activities, including origami, creative writing, music and rhythm, science, and theatre. The first course is March 20-24 ,2023 and the second, March 27-31.
Classes run 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Fee is $200 per week and bursaries are available.
For information call (250) 494-4494.
Register at: summerlandarts.com/products/spring-break-art-camp.