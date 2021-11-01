When did I grow old?
I knew aging had to happen, but I thought it would take longer.
When I was young, the inevitability of growing old never occurred to me. I was Peter Pan; aging was never-never.
Even into my seventies, I didn’t think of myself as old. Sure, my hair developed what an internet wit called “wisdom highlights.” But I still had employable skills. My mind and my muscles still worked. I still had a future stretching ahead of me.
And then one day, I realized that things had changed.
I didn’t think of myself as old. But I couldn’t think of myself as young either.
And the future contained more of the same. Or, more likely, less of the same.
I don’t want to be old. Despite my best efforts, I can’t get rid of youth’s prejudices about old folks. You know — they can’t find their debit cards at the cashier’s line. They’re helpless running automated teller machines at the bank. They keep losing their hearing aids…
Oops. All of those apply.
Physically, I’m no different from what I was, a few months ago. But I think differently.
I no longer see a “Help Wanted” ad and think, “I could do that job.” I no longer see a travel poster and think, “I could go there.” (I’d probably get sick anyway). I no longer look at a Formula One racer and think, “I could drive that…”
I’m discovering the invisible line between young-old and old-old.
Three years ago, my best friend Ralph Milton and his wife Bev moved into a seniors’ housing block. They downsized from a three-bedroom house to a one-bedroom apartment. With a communal dining room.
They found themselves surrounded by residents who didn’t fit the “Freedom 55” model. They had no desire to play golf every day. Or to spend months at a Club Med resort with activities every day and parties every night.
One of Ralph’s new acquaintances fumed about a magazine he had been reading. “It’s called a ‘Golden Age’ magazine,” the man stormed, “but it’s all about people in their sixties and seventies. Once you get to be 80, you disappear!”
The acquaintance continued, “They’re not really old. Old is when you need people to come and mow your lawn and clip your toenails and change your diapers!”
When Ralph finds himself at a loss for words, he writes words. Lots of them. This time, they turned into a book. It’s called “Well Aged: Making the Most of Your Platinum Years.”
“Platinum” because it goes beyond those “Golden Years.”
Ralph found that there are lots of books about seniors, “most of them written by young, well-intentioned health-care professionals. Their findings…are usually based on good science, but little or no experience. They don’t know what it’s really like.”
So Ralph wrote about what it’s like to be old.
Basically, Ralph identifies two kinds of older people — the young-old and the old-old.
The young-old are as capable as they were before they retired. All they lacked was time. So now they’re vigorously enjoying themselves, expensively extending their middle age.
The old-old don’t have that option any more. They’ve had to admit that they are not what they used to be, and never will be, again.
Ralph’s chapters deal with health, community, food, sexuality, dementia… and loneliness. Especially loneliness. When your life partner has died, when your children live on the far side of the country, when you can’t hear conversations, when your TV screen is your sole companion, life can be unbearably lonely.
Psychologist James Lynch calls loneliness an epidemic, a greater health hazard than any other disease.
Ralph’s chapters offer a certain amount of practical advice. But it’s not intended as a how-to manual. It’s more about emotions — what it’s like to be old-old.
Yet this is not a depressing book. Ralph also discusses the benefits of longevity. The kind of legacy you can leave — and it’s not just money. The mystery of death. And the joy — yes, the joy — of aging.
“Well Aged: Making the Most of Your Platinum Years” goes on sale in bookstores today.
Buy it. Read it. For yourself, or for your parents.
Clearly I’m biased. Ralph is my friend. Also, he quotes me a few times.
But beyond that, Ralph has done all of us older seniors a service. There’s more to aging, and aging well, than constant denial of the reality that we are growing old.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at: rewrite@shaw.ca