Editor’s note: After getting this column up and running, Cheryl Wiebe is leaving her position as recreation business supervisor for the City of Penticton. But she’s left us in good hands with colleague Joshua Bibbs, who will pick up the column for now.
What can a musical note do for you? For some, it brings back memories of the past or inspiration for the future.
Everyone has a favourite song or album that brings motivation to a workout, dreadful household chores or a fun day at the beach. Sometimes it is a song that launches your Friday afternoon into the weekend.
Music is the soundtrack to our lives and a certain sound or song can resurface memories that immediately take you back in time. For me, it’s Rick Astley’s soothing voice singing “Never gonna give you up,” which takes me to the summer of ‘88 all over again.
It isn’t just the flood of memories that make sound good for us. Music or sound therapy can have a number of positive effects on your mental health – and if there is anything society as a whole can agree on these days, it’s that we could all use a little boost to relieve stress and anxiety.
Researchers from McGill University (2013) discovered that “music was found to improve the body’s immune system function and to reduce levels of stress.” They determined that there was a significant connection between music and food, stress immunity and social bonding.
The electrical activity in healthy brains is synchronized in order to correctly process information about the environment. These synchronized patterns are called brainwaves. Altering brainwaves can be done through meditation but it can take years to become effective enough to produce substantial results.
Scientist have now found a way to easily stimulate and alter brainwaves through audio stimulation such as sound. Sound therapy can relieve stress – the soothing sound waves assist to re-tune the brain to handle stress better by replenishing brain energy. Creating new positive patterns in your brain with sound can give you a nice confidence boost. You will confront new challenges and have the poise to make necessary changes in your life.
Music has other benefits. Many sufferers of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, speech or language difficulties also benefit from sound therapy. Listening to music helps retrain the brain to listen more effectively and stay focused on tasks. Sound therapy can also help you regain focus in your life by lowering brain wave frequency, which is beneficial in coping with day-to-day activities as well as increasing athletic performance.
From easing headaches to thinking clearly, sound therapy offers a wide array of beneficial outcomes along with just being plain fun and relaxing.
Recreation Penticton offers a couple of programs that touch upon this trending phenomenon.
Introduction to West African Drumming on Wednesday nights provides an opportunity to experience rhythmic drum beats on both the djembe and the dundens.
And the therapeutic experience of sound immersion offers a restorative sound experience with a gong, crystal singing bowls, crystal pyramids, as well as various drums, chimes and rattles. You will be connected to deep rest and relaxation, while opening the energy centers of the body, mind and spirit, creating balance and harmony.
Both programs have the potential to positively impact your health, stress and wellness.
For more information on drumming, sound immersion and other programs offered by Recreation Penticton, visit penticton.ca/recreation or call the Community Centre at 250-490-2426.
Joshua Bibbs is the adult fitness recreation co-ordinator for the City of Penticton