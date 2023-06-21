Conservative member of Parliament Dan Albas and Liberal MP Peter Schiefke announced that they will co-chair a new all-party cancer caucus that will strengthen nationwide efforts to change the future of cancer care in Canada.
Leading the country’s first federal all-party caucus dedicated to addressing cancer, Albas said he’s inspired to use his platform as an MP to support millions of people impacted by cancer across Canada.
“I know all too well the devastating impact that cancer care has on families as I have a family member who is suffering from breast cancer,” said Albas, the MP for Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola.
“The strength that is required by my loved one inspires me every day. I am committed to making a difference too, so that we can one day be free of cancer.”
Cancer is the leading cause of death for Canadians. The Canadian Cancer Society estimates two in five people will be impacted by cancer in their lifetime.
“Like millions of Canadians, I know all too well how a cancer diagnosis changes your life,” said Schiefke, MP for Vaudreuil–Soulanges.
“The successful treatments I received
following my testicular cancer diagnosis in 2011 were the result of significant advancements in cancer research — research that needs to continue to advance if we hope to develop even better treatments and eventually find a cure.”
Cancer prevalence is on the rise, which is concerning given Canada’s growing and aging population.
“We are launching the all-party cancer caucus at a pivotal moment where we ensure that all people in Can-ada get access to the cancer care and health supports when they need it, without worrying about delay,” Albas said.
“Working together with experts, frontline healthcare providers, and Canadians impacted by cancer, we will drive change on Parliament Hill and across the country in hopes of getting us one step closer to ending cancer in Canada and deliver hope for millions of people.”