As a follow-up from the play shelter built for Little Paws Daycare last year, this school year the students in the Penticton Secondary School Skills Exploration class taught by Brian Allanson delivered on a new project. Since October, the students have been designing and building a custom wood shed. The shed includes personalized ‘Little Paws’ signage, brackets and handles. The trades students also learned about the Syilx Four Food Chiefs in class and incorporated that imagery into the circular doors using a laser engraver. As an additional project, the students also built a number of benches for the daycare that can fit together in a circle for community gatherings.
