New interactive online maps have been prepared that are said to show a property’s risk of being subject to extreme heat, extreme cold, flooding and wildfire smoke within the Interior Health region.
The Community Health and Climate maps will inform and help individuals and local governments in a variety of ways, officials say.
For example, people could use the information when devising building or expansion plans, IH says. Or, by identifying which specific areas are at risk of extreme heat, officials can better target resources for a repeat of last year’s heat dome.
To see the maps, Google Interior Health Community Health and Climate Change.